Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Innovations in Production, Storage and Transportation of Hydrogen" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Transition to a sustainable energy economy requires an energy carrier, which may enable large transfers of carbon-neutral energy. Hydrogen is a clean energy carrier that can have a positive impact on the entire energy industry. However, hydrogen storage in large amounts is challenging. There are considerable challenges associated with achieving an economically effective hydrogen cycle. Whole hydrogen storage cycle includes hydrogen production, conversion, and processing into transportable products, transportation, and energy conversion into end-use products. This research service, 'Disruptive Innovations in Production, Storage, and Transportation of Hydrogen,' focuses on the emerging innovations and the latest achievements in the hydrogen storage area.



The findings depicted in this study will help to drive the economic growth and technology revolution in the field of sustainable hydrogen storage. The study exhibits the major challenges faced by technology innovators in developing affordable and cost-competitive hydrogen storage technologies.



The study presents a snapshot of promising technologies for large-scale hydrogen storage, such as compression, liquefaction, adsorption, hydrogenation, and synthesis. The discussed hydrogen storage technologies have been analyzed and a best-suited hydrogen carrier has been selected. Special attention is given to case studies of successful technology development and implementation, as well as and future technology roadmap. Additionally, it presents the performance analysis and evaluation of achievable hydrogen storage densities and energy demands of the different processes for storing and releasing hydrogen.



The growth opportunities in Production, Storage, and Transportation of Hydrogen:

Hydrogen will play an important role as an energy carrier in the future. Hydrogen will have a multitude of different end-uses and will contribute to the decarbonisation of transportation, industrial energy, building heat and power.

Several chemical hydrogen storage technologies, specifically methanol, ammonia, and LOHCs, could possibly outmatch compressed and liquid hydrogen storage technologies due to their high storage density and less electricity demand of the total storage process.

Most technologies for hydrogen production, storage and transportation are still in either in the prototype or research phase, and insufficiently developed for mass production and market saturation. These technologies could potentially disrupt the market in the coming 5-10 years.

A critical barrier to widespread commercialization and market competitiveness of hydrogen is underdevelopment of the infrastructure for producing, delivering, and dispensing hydrogen for use as a transportation fuel. Thus, its development is a necessary (although insufficient) condition for the development of the hydrogen market.

The study deeply illustrates the following:

Hydrogen production, storage and transportation - overview and current trends

Hydrogen Storage Cycle: From Production to Release

Key properties, drawbacks, major innovations, and research and development (R&D) activities in hydrogen storage

Snapshot of promising technologies for large-scale hydrogen storage

Technology benchmarking and performance analysis

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope - Foreseeing Challenges and Solutions

1.2 Analysis Framework

1.3 Research Methodology



2.0 Hydrogen Production, Storage, and Transportation - Technology Overview

2.1 Key Technology Trends in Production, Storage, and Transportation of Hydrogen

2.2 Hydrogen Storage Cycle: From Production to Release

2.3 Hydrogen Production, Storage, and Transportation - Drawbacks and Challenges



3.0 Physical-based Hydrogen Storage Technology

3.1 Compressed Hydrogen Gas Storage Technology

3.2 Liquid Hydrogen Storage Technology



4.0 Material-based Hydrogen Storage Technology

4.1. Hydrogen Storage via Adsorption

4.2 Hydrogen Storage via Metal Hydride

4.3 Hydrogen Storage via Intermetallic Hydride

4.4 Hydrogen Storage via Complex Hydride

4.5 Hydrogen Storage via Chemical Hydrides

4.6 Hydrogen Storage via Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier



5.0 Hydrogen Production, Storage, and Transportation - Innovation Ecosystem

5.1 Key Innovators and Product Developers of Hydrogen Storage in Liquefied Forms

5.2 Key Innovators and Product Developers of Hydrogen Storage in LOHC

5.3 Key Innovators and Product Developers of Hydrogen Storage in Solid Materials

5.4 Key Innovators and Product Developers in Hydrogen Supply and Distribution



6.0 IP Landscape Analysis and Research Focus of Alternative Fuels Production

6.1 Patent Activity for Storage of Liquefied, Solidified, and Compressed Hydrogen

6.2 Patent Activity for Hydrogen Production

6.3 Competitive Landscape in Patent Activity for Storage of Liquefied, Solidified, and Compressed Hydrogen

6.4 Competitive Landscape in Patent Activity for Hydrogen Production



7.0 Technology Analysis

7.1 Hydrogen Storage Systems Cost and Technical Objectives as Decisive Criteria for Commercialization

7.2 Technologies for Hydrogen Storage in Pure and in Liquefied Forms

7.3 Technologies for Hydrogen Storage in Solid Materials

7.4 Energy Demand for Storing and Releasing Hydrogen

7.5 Technology Readiness Level for Storing and Releasing Hydrogen

7.6 Energy Efficiency Comparison of Liquefied Hydrogen Storage

7.7 Techno-economic Comparison of Liquefied Hydrogen Storage

7.8 Hydrogen vs Electric Cars Energy Efficiency Comparison

7.9 Technology Road Map for Hydrogen Storage, Transportation and Utilization Technologies



8.0 Growth Opportunity Evaluation

8.1 Key Findings and Growth Opportunity Evaluation

8.2 Disruptive Technologies Drive Hydrogen Storage Development

8.3 Future of Hydrogen Adoption as a Fuel Depends on Infrastructure Development

8.4 Strategic Imperatives: Critical Success Factors



9.0 Key Contacts

9.1 Key Innovator Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ln4jbe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900