LONDON, January 19, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a video conference to present the Company’s unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EST, 14:00 GMT).

The presentation and video conference will be hosted by:

- Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited

- Mr. Jordi Trias - President of Stolt Sea Farm

Those who wish to watch the live broadcast may access it here

Questions can be posted in the webcast during the live presentation

The presentation will be published on our website:

https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and a number of investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI)