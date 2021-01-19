Ap24
FORM 38.5(a)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1. KEY INFORMATION
|Name of exempt principal trader
|Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited
|Company dealt in
|Applegreen Plc
|Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)
|Equities
|Date of dealing
|18/01/2021
2. DEALINGS (Note 2)
(a) Purchases and sales
|Total number of relevant secuities acquired
|Highest price paid (Note 3)
|Lowest price paid
(Note 3)
|1,920
2,185
|5.65 (EUR)
500.25 pence (GBP)
|5.65 (EUR)
500.25 (GBP)
|Total number of securities disposed
|Highest price received (Note 3)
|Lowest price received
(Note 3)
|1,920
1,920
|5.675 (EUR)
503.5 pence (GBP)
|5.65 (EUR)
503.1 pence (GBP)
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|Product name,
e.g. CFD
|Nature of transaction
(Note 4)
|Number of relevant securities
(Note 5)
|Price per unit
(Note 3)
Ap25
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)
|Exercise price
|Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|Expiry date
|Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)
(ii) Exercising
|Product name,
e.g. call option
|Number of securities
|Exercise price per unit (Note 3)
3. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|Date of disclosure
|19/01/2021
|Contact name
|Molly Adkin
|Telephone number
|+44 207 647 8154
|Name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|Applegreen Plc
|Nature of connection (Note 6)
|Broker
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited
London, UNITED KINGDOM