Lundin Energy AB announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Lundin Energy Norway AS (together Lundin Energy), has been awarded a total of 19 exploration licence interests in the 2020 Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) licensing round, in Norway.



The award includes 15 licences in the North Sea, two licences in the Norwegian Sea and two licences in the Southern Barents Sea, seven of the newly awarded licences will be operated by Lundin Energy Norway.

The awards from this licensing round continue to build on the Company’s seven core exploration areas and increases by 23 percent the number of licences held by the Company. Supporting the Company’s strategy to execute an exploration programme which targets a combination of high value, near field opportunities and high potential, frontier exploration.

The licence interests are detailed below:

Licence Blocks Working Interest

(Percent) Area 1089* 1/5,6 50 North Sea 1087 2/2, 5 50 North Sea 1084* 3/7 60 North Sea 1090 7/1 30 North Sea 1091* 15/5,6,8 40 North Sea 1092* 15/6,9 50 North Sea 1097 15/3, 24/11, 12 30 North Sea 1095* 16/2, 25/11 50 North Sea 1094* 17/2,3,5,6,8, 18/7 60 North Sea 1045B1 25/4 15 North Sea 820SB1 25/8 40 North Sea 1099 25/3, 26/1, 30/12, 31/10 30 North Sea 1104 30/3 40 North Sea 1102* 30/3, 31/1,4,5 60 North Sea 1106 34/2,3,5,6 20 North Sea 1126 6609/5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12, 6610/2,4,5,6, 6611/4,5 30 Norwegian Sea 1129 6703/7,8,9,10,11,12, 6704/7,8,10,11 30 Norwegian Sea 229G1 7122/8,9 50 Southern Barents Sea 1131 7122/8,9,10,11,12, 7123/7,8,9 20 Southern Barents Sea

*Operator Lundin Energy Norway

1 Geographical extension of the licence area.





