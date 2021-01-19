Bronx personal injury attorney Glenn Herman simplifies what to do after being hurt in a Bronx car accident to help win your potential personal injury claim in New York courts!

Bronx personal injury attorney Glenn Herman simplifies what to do after being hurt in a Bronx car accident to help win your potential personal injury claim in New York courts!

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learn what to Do Immediately After a Bronx Car Accident in order to ensure that you get a full and just compensation for your personal injury claim.

According to the statistics released by NYDMV (New York’s Department of Motor Vehicles) in 2017, there were approximately 309,000 traffic accidents in NYC, out of which over 13,000 happened in the Bronx. If you have suffered from injuries or a loved one has tragically died in a car crash due to the negligence of the other party, then by law, you’re entitled to seek compensation.

However, the value of your personal injury claim depends on the strength of your case. And this is determined by factors like how you act after the accident and your legal representation.

What Are The Leading Causes of Road Accidents in The Bronx?

Auto accidents may happen for any reason in the Bronx. The leading causes of road accidents in the Bronx include driver inattention/distraction, failure to yield right of way, backing unsafely, loss of consciousness, turning improperly, driver inexperience, and weather conditions.

The Bronx had 14.1% of all accidents in New York City, with a total of 31,372 from 2014 to 2015. Almost 30% of all car accidents reported resulted in some sort of injury to a passenger in a car.

The Bronx intersections that have the most collisions are Bruckner Blvd. and Hunts Point Avenue, Bruckner Blvd. and East 138th Street, East 233rd Street & White Plains Road, Eastchester Road, and Waters Place and Bainbridge Avenue and East Gun Hill Road. The highways, bridges, and tunnels that see the most road accidents in the Bronx include Major Deegan Expressway, Cross Bronx Expressway, Bruckner Expressway, Bronx River Parkway, and Hutchinson River Parkway. The total of these expressway accidents reached nearly 5,000 in one year alone. Almost 500 injuries occurred in road accidents on major streets, and 168 on highways or bridges, with Major Deegan Expressway seeing the most accidents in the Bronx at 108.

Once you’re in a car crash, here’s what you should do:

Ensure Your Safety

Safety comes first. Therefore, the first thing you should do is to activate the hazard light to inform other drivers passing by so that they slow down and don’t crash into your car. Also, another step to ensure everyone’s safety, depending on the road and weather conditions and severity of injuries, is to make sure that everyone gets out of the car to somewhere safe—away from the oncoming traffic.

Call for Help

Make sure to call 911. Ask them to send an ambulance and a police officer. The ambulance will transport you to the hospital so that you can get immediate medical aid for your injuries while a police officer will create a detailed report of the accident. You will need the police the report to assist in filing your personal injury claim.

Collect Evidence if Possible

If you’re in a position to move and talk to people, then try to collect evidence pertaining to your car accident. For instance, take photos with your phone of the accident scene, any injuries, the vehicles involved, the license plates, traffic signals and skid marks. Also, try to get witnesses names along with their contact details. And don’t forget to exchange information with the other party involved in the accident. Write down or take photos of the other drivers’ licenses and insurance information.

Make No Statement

Talk to an Experienced Attorney Near You

If you have been injured in a motor vehicle accident, you owe it to yourself to speak to an experienced NYC car accident lawyer about your case. Depending on the facts of your case, you may be entitled to money damages for your pain and suffering, lost wages, future earning potential, and other damages.

There are time limits for filing a personal injury case, which is why it’s important to avoid delays. Contact an NYC motor vehicle accident lawyer about your case.

If you are a cyclist, pedestrian, scooter operator or as a driver or passenger of a car that was injured by a motor vehicle, you are entitled to have your medical bills, lost wages and other expenses paid by the No-Fault insurance policy of the motor vehicle that struck you or in which you were an occupant. (New York Insurance Law Article 51). If that motor vehicle did not carry the required insurance you can obtain insurance benefits from the Motor Vehicle Accident Indemnification Corporation (MVAIC. New York Insurance Law Article 52).

Operators of motorcycles and mopeds, however, usually are not entitled to benefits available to cyclists, pedestrians, scooter operators or drivers or passengers of motor vehicles.

The time to apply for No-Fault Insurance Benefits is short. Thus, people injured in motor vehicle crashes should not delay in making a claim to the responsible insurance company.

If you have sustained a “serious injury” from a motor vehicle crash, you are also entitled to sue for noneconomic or pain and suffering money damages. (New York Insurance Law §5102(d)). As with your No-Fault claim, it is important to speak with an experienced attorney without delay so the proper steps can be taken to protect your legal rights.



Seek Legal Representation from an Auto Accident Lawyer in the Bronx

Get in touch with an experienced auto accident lawyer in the Bronx for a free consultation. At Herman and Herman, we strive to provide our clients with full and fair compensation for injuries and losses incurred in a crash due to another driver’s careless actions. Discuss your case details and we’ll determine the best course of action in your situation so that you get the personal injury claim amount that you deserve.



