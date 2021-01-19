New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Syntactic Foam Market by Product Type, Matrix Type, Chemistry, Form, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06009267/?utm_source=GNW

Sports & Leisure is expected to be the fastest-growing material in the Syntactic foam market during the forecast period.

Sports & Leisure is the fastest-growing application segment in the syntactic foam market.The growth is due to the emerging sports industry based on syntactic foams, including soccer balls, snow skies, and tennis rackets.



These industries together accounted for about 8.1% share of the total market for syntactic foam in 2019 and a CAGR of 5.5% for the forecasted period.



North America is the largest market for Syntactic foam.

North America is the largest and fastest-growing market of syntactic foam, with US being the major emerging market.The growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for syntactic foam from the marine & subsea industries.



US is a major manufacturer of syntactic foam and had the highest consumption of syntactic foam. It accounted for a share of about 37.07% of the syntactic foam market, in terms of volume, in 2019.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Company Type- Tier 1- 55%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation- C Level- 21%, Directors – 23%, and Others - 56%

• By Region- North America- 45%, Europe- 27%, Asia Pacific- 15%, Middle East – 6%, and South America - 7%



The syntactic foam market comprises major solution providers, such as ALSEAMAR (France), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Diab (Sweden), Deepwater Buoyancy (New England), and CMT Materials (US), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the syntactic foam market, with their company profiles and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the syntactic foam market based on product type, matrix type, chemistry, form, application, and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



