The developments of multi-storied buildings and skyscrapers have increased the demand for adhesives in the building & construction end-use industry.The panels of these new high-rise buildings are bonded with adhesives instead of attaching with screws.



The use of adhesive in these buildings is advantageous, as it reduces the time consumed in panel assembly work, provides excellent finish quality, and eliminates the need for cold-conducting metal frames in panes and panels.It helps distribute the load evenly and reduces the stress on the joints, which leads to improved strength.



Many companies are shifting from conventional adhesives & sealants to MS polymer adhesives owing to their environmentally friendly properties.



APAC is the forecasted to be the fastest-growing MS polymer adhesives market during the forecast period.

APAC is forecasted to be the fastest-growing MS polymer adhesives market during the forecast period.The region encompasses countries with different levels of economic development.



The market growth in the region is mainly attributed to use of MS polymer adhesives in various industries, such as automotive and construction.The rising trade war tension between the US and China and low labor costs in APAC have forced various end-users of adhesives to relocate and establish their manufacturing base in the region.



This relocation is expected to increase the demand for adhesives in APAC.India offers low-cost labor, which can provide significant investment opportunities for companies.



Government initiatives, such as Make in India and the proposed scheme on entrepreneurship development, may open up additional opportunities in the industrial and infrastructure segments. All these factors are expected to drive the MS polymer adhesives market in APAC.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 18%, Tier 2 – 36%, and Tier 3 – 46%

• By Designation: C Level – 18%, D Level – 27%, and Others – 55%

• By Region: APAC – 55%, North America – 18%, Europe – 9%, South America- 9%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema S.A. (France), and The 3M Company (US).



Research Coverage:

The MS polymer adhesives market has been segmented based on Type (Adhesives, Sealants), by end-use industry (Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial assembly), and by Region (APAC, North America, Europe). The end-use industry segments are further analyzed for each country in the respective regions.



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on MS polymer adhesives offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for MS polymer adhesives across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.



