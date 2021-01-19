New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Fabrics Market by Raw Material, Fabric Type, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05091909/?utm_source=GNW

.



The major application of healthcare fabrics is in hygiene, blanket & bedding and clothing.Healthcare fabrics are specifically manufactured for different applications in the healthcare sector.



These fabrics are designed and produced to be used in medical and hygiene applications.



Polyester expected to be the fastest-growing raw material of the healthcare fabrics market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025

Among raw materials, the polyester segment of the healthcare fabrics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This high-growth of the polyester segment can be attributed to its high performance at lower cost, as fabrics made out of polyester are strong and have high tensile strength.



They are highly durable, chemical resistant, wrinkle-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and offer structural stability. Thus, the demand for polyester is expected increase during the forecast period.



The hygiene estimated to account for the largest share of the overall healthcare fabrics market, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025

The demand for healthcare fabrics in hygiene products is mainly driven by the increase in consumption of sanitary napkins, adult diapers and baby diapers in the emerging countries of the APAC. Moreover, rising awareness and growing disposable incomes coupled with the rising numbers in the new born and menstruating population is expected to fuel the growth of the healthcare fabrics market in hygiene products.



Amongst fabric type, the non-woven segment of the healthcare fabrics market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Non-woven fabrics are used in various hygiene products ranging from baby diapers, to adult incontinence products. Non-woven fabrics are used as an alternative to traditional textiles due to their excellent absorption properties, softness, smoothness, strength, comfort and fit, stretchability, and cost effectiveness. These have various advantages over woven and knitted fabrics and hence this segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Strong hygiene awareness in Europe to drive the demand for healthcare fabrics in the region.

Europe is the largest market for healthcare fabrics, followed by APAC and North America.The growth of this market in Europe is propelled by high expenditure on healthcare and increased purchasing power.



Moreover, the increasing demand for eco-friendly hygiene products will drive the demand for healthcare fabrics that are used in sanitary napkins, baby diapers, and adult diapers.APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The rising awareness regarding health and hygiene drives the demand for feminine hygiene products, which will drive the demand for healthcare fabrics across APAC.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,



The key players profiled in the report include as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Berry Global Group Inc. (US), Freudenberg Group (Germany), Ahlstrom Munksjo OYJ (Finland), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Switzerland), Knoll Inc. (US), Eximus Corporation (India), Paramount Tech Fab Industries (India), Carnegie Fabrics LLC (US), Avgol Industries 1953 Ltd. (Israel), among others.



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for healthcare fabrics based on raw material, application, fabric type, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for healthcare fabrics.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the healthcare fabrics market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on healthcare fabrics offered by top players in the global market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for healthcare fabrics across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global healthcare fabrics market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the healthcare fabrics market



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05091909/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001