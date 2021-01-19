New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Portable Projector Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Technology, Dimension, Lumen, Resolution, Projection, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04405156/?utm_source=GNW



COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world.The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic.



Most of the educational institutes and offices are operating remotely across the world. Thus, the demand for portable projectors is likely to fall significantly in 2020 for applications in business and educational institutes.



The DLP segment is projected to account for the largest share of the portable projector market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers mainly use portable projectors based on DLP technology due to their features such as higher native contrast, compact size, and lighter weight than portable projectors based on LCD and LCoS technologies. DLP projectors offer a brilliant, colorful, clear image with good contrast.



The market for HD and FHD portable projectors is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Portable projectors with better viewing experience are in high demand, which has resulted in a shift from entry-level to mid-level projectors. More pixels ensure clear details with high color brightness, resulting in an intense quality of images and videos, thereby delivering the best visual entertainment.



The consumer electronics application in portable projector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growing inclination of end users toward using lightweight and compact electronic products and the increasing attraction toward creating personalized entertainment hubs to enjoy films, games, and sports, music, and any other streaming content directly from smartphones, tablets, and laptops are expected to facilitate the growth of the portable projector market.



North America held the largest share of the global portable projector market during forecast period.

North America has been a major contributor to the growth of the overall portable projector market as the region has a huge market for consumer electronics, which is the major application for portable projectors.The US invests significantly in introducing cutting-edge technology-based devices in the education sector.



With most students having access to computers or smartphones, adaptability and acceptance of new technologies by students add up to their development not only in terms of education but also in terms of personality.However, the US is expected to face a significant reduction in its market size in 2020 due to the adverse effects of COVID-19 on the infrastructure and commercial sectors.



The adoption of portable projectors might be impacted mainly in 2020 due to the closure of educational institutions and halted operations in the corporate sector. However, with gradually resuming operations, the demand for portable projectors that find applications in business and education may increase with time in the coming years, along with the economic recovery.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C-level – 40%, Director-level – 35%, and Manager-level – 25%

• By Region – North America - 35%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 10%



The key players in the portable projector market include Epson (Japan), Canon (Japan), LG (South Korea), Dell (US), HP (US), Acer (Taiwan), Sony (Japan), Kodak (US), Philips (Netherlands), Panasonic(Japan).



The portable projector market has been segmented into technology, dimension, lumen, resolution, projected image size, application, and region.



Based on technology, the market has been segmented into digital light processing (DLP), liquid crystal display (LCD), and liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS).Based on dimension, the portable projector market has been segmented into 2D and 3D.



Based on lumen, the portable projector market has been segmented into below 500 lumens, 500 to 3,000 lumens, above 3,000 lumens.Based on resolution, the portable projector market has been segmented into VGA, XGA, and HD & FHD.



Based on projected image size, the portable projector market has been segmented into below 50 inches, 50 to 200 inches, and above 200 inches.Applications studied in the report include consumer electronics, and business and education.



The portable projector market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on technology, dimension, lumen, resolution, projected image size, application and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the portable projected market.

• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the portable projector market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the portable projector market have been detailed in this report.

• Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact on the portable projector market has been provided in the report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues



