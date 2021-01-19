Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Aircraft Floor Panel Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Aircraft Type, Material Type, Sales Channel, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The APAC aircraft floor panel market is expected to grow from US$ 109.99 million in 2019 to US$ 183.00 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Rising demand for air freighter fleet is expected to escalate the APAC aircraft floor panel market. The air freight business across the APAC region is surging at an exponential rate, thereby driving the orders and shipment of freighter aircraft models across APAC. The wide body freighters dominated the air freight industry over the years, thus boosting the procurement volumes of aircraft floor panels. The flooring of any freighter aircraft is manufactured with ultimate precaution and accuracy, as the floor panels need to carry heavier loads than passenger aircraft cargo compartments.
Moreover, the strength and rigidity of these floor panels is of utmost importance. Several cargo carriers are procuring narrow body freighters and are also converting the existing narrow body passenger aircraft to freighter aircraft. The Boeing B737 series aircraft fleet is also anticipated to experience strong demand for passenger-to-freighter conversion, which would allow several aircraft floor panel market players across APAC and aftermarket players to witness higher demand for their products and services. These developments would propel the APAC aircraft floor panel market in the coming years. The mounting demand for freighter aircraft - also leading to surge in passenger-to-freighter conversion - would escalate the need for suitable floor panels in the coming years, thereby driving the APAC aircraft floor panel market.
APAC, especially China and India, is highly affected due to COVID-19 outbreak. China is one of the leading aerospace manufacturing countries in the region and has been one of APAC's most affected country. Due to this, the manufacturing facilities have been witnessing severe conditions in aircraft and aircraft component manufacturing facilities. India, Japan, and South Korea are still combating the virus.
However, the countries have eased the lockdown measures, which is reflecting the restart of manufacturing facilities. Nonetheless, the remarkably lower volumes of air travel passengers have slowed down the demand for various components among the OEMs and aftermarket players regionally and internationally. This has been negatively affecting the aircraft floor panels market. Several airlines in the region have retired their wide body jets and narrow body jets, which were prime customers of aftermarket products and services. This factor is anticipated to inhibit the aircraft floor panel market for the next few months.
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants
4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
5. APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Noticeable Aircraft Orders and Delivery Volumes
5.1.2 Soaring Focus on Use of Lightweight Materials
5.2 Market Restraint
5.2.1 Boeing's Problem from B737 Max and Termination of A380 Program
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Upsurge in the Adoption of Wide-Body Jets and Business Jets
5.4 Trend
5.4.1 Rising Demand for Air Freighter Fleet
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Aircraft Floor Panel Market - APAC Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Market Players Ranking
7. APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market Breakdown, by Aircraft Type, 2019 & 2027
7.2 Wide body Aircraft
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Wide body Aircraft Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.3 Narrow body Aircraft
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Narrow body Aircrafts Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 General Aviation
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 General Aviation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market Analysis - By Material Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market Breakdown, by Material Type, 2019 & 2027
8.3 Aluminum Honeycomb
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Aluminum Honeycomb Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Nomex Honeycomb
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Nomex Honeycomb Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market Analysis - By Sales Channel
9.1 Overview
9.2 APAC Aircraft floor panel Market Breakdown, by Sales Channel, 2019 & 2027
9.3 OEM
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 OEM Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Aftermarket
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Aftermarket Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market Analysis - By End User
10.1 Overview
10.2 APAC Aircraft floor panel Market Breakdown, by End User, 2019 & 2027
10.3 Commercial
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Commercial Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.4 Military
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Military Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11. APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Country Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.1.1 APAC: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, By Country
11.1.1.1 Australia: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.1.1 Australia: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Aircraft Type
11.1.1.1.2 Australia: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Material Type
11.1.1.1.3 Australia: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Sales Channel
11.1.1.1.4 Australia: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by End User
11.1.1.2 China: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.2.1 China: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Aircraft Type
11.1.1.2.2 China: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Material Type
11.1.1.2.3 China: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Sales Channel
11.1.1.2.4 China: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by End User
11.1.1.3 India: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.3.1 India: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Aircraft Type
11.1.1.3.2 India: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Material Type
11.1.1.3.3 India: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Sales Channel
11.1.1.3.4 India: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by End User
11.1.1.4 Japan: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.4.1 Japan: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Aircraft Type
11.1.1.4.2 Japan: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Material Type
11.1.1.4.3 Japan: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Sales Channel
11.1.1.4.4 Japan: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by End User
11.1.1.5 South Korea: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.5.1 South Korea: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Aircraft Type
11.1.1.5.2 South Korea: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Material Type
11.1.1.5.3 South Korea: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Sales Channel
11.1.1.5.4 South Korea: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by End User
11.1.1.6 Rest of APAC: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.6.1 Rest of APAC: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Aircraft Type
11.1.1.6.2 Rest of APAC: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Material Type
11.1.1.6.3 Rest of APAC: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Sales Channel
11.1.1.6.4 Rest of APAC: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by End User
12. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak
12.1 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Initiative
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Aeropair Ltd
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Avcorp Industries Inc.
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation company
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Aim Altitude UK Ltd.
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Eco Earth solutions
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Euro Composite S.A.
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 Safran S.A
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 The Gill Corporation
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 The Nordam Group LLC
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Publisher
15.2 Word Index
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqqj1v
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
