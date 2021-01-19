Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Aircraft Floor Panel Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Aircraft Type, Material Type, Sales Channel, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC aircraft floor panel market is expected to grow from US$ 109.99 million in 2019 to US$ 183.00 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.



Rising demand for air freighter fleet is expected to escalate the APAC aircraft floor panel market. The air freight business across the APAC region is surging at an exponential rate, thereby driving the orders and shipment of freighter aircraft models across APAC. The wide body freighters dominated the air freight industry over the years, thus boosting the procurement volumes of aircraft floor panels. The flooring of any freighter aircraft is manufactured with ultimate precaution and accuracy, as the floor panels need to carry heavier loads than passenger aircraft cargo compartments.



Moreover, the strength and rigidity of these floor panels is of utmost importance. Several cargo carriers are procuring narrow body freighters and are also converting the existing narrow body passenger aircraft to freighter aircraft. The Boeing B737 series aircraft fleet is also anticipated to experience strong demand for passenger-to-freighter conversion, which would allow several aircraft floor panel market players across APAC and aftermarket players to witness higher demand for their products and services. These developments would propel the APAC aircraft floor panel market in the coming years. The mounting demand for freighter aircraft - also leading to surge in passenger-to-freighter conversion - would escalate the need for suitable floor panels in the coming years, thereby driving the APAC aircraft floor panel market.



APAC, especially China and India, is highly affected due to COVID-19 outbreak. China is one of the leading aerospace manufacturing countries in the region and has been one of APAC's most affected country. Due to this, the manufacturing facilities have been witnessing severe conditions in aircraft and aircraft component manufacturing facilities. India, Japan, and South Korea are still combating the virus.



However, the countries have eased the lockdown measures, which is reflecting the restart of manufacturing facilities. Nonetheless, the remarkably lower volumes of air travel passengers have slowed down the demand for various components among the OEMs and aftermarket players regionally and internationally. This has been negatively affecting the aircraft floor panels market. Several airlines in the region have retired their wide body jets and narrow body jets, which were prime customers of aftermarket products and services. This factor is anticipated to inhibit the aircraft floor panel market for the next few months.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the APAC aircraft floor panel market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the APAC aircraft floor panel market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth APAC market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the aircraft floor panel market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Threat to New Entrants

4.2.4 Threat to Substitutes

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Noticeable Aircraft Orders and Delivery Volumes

5.1.2 Soaring Focus on Use of Lightweight Materials

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Boeing's Problem from B737 Max and Termination of A380 Program

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Upsurge in the Adoption of Wide-Body Jets and Business Jets

5.4 Trend

5.4.1 Rising Demand for Air Freighter Fleet

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Aircraft Floor Panel Market - APAC Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Market Players Ranking



7. APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market Analysis - By Aircraft Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market Breakdown, by Aircraft Type, 2019 & 2027

7.2 Wide body Aircraft

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Wide body Aircraft Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3 Narrow body Aircraft

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Narrow body Aircrafts Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 General Aviation

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 General Aviation Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market Analysis - By Material Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market Breakdown, by Material Type, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Aluminum Honeycomb

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Aluminum Honeycomb Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Nomex Honeycomb

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Nomex Honeycomb Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market Analysis - By Sales Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 APAC Aircraft floor panel Market Breakdown, by Sales Channel, 2019 & 2027

9.3 OEM

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 OEM Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Aftermarket

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Aftermarket Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market Analysis - By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 APAC Aircraft floor panel Market Breakdown, by End User, 2019 & 2027

10.3 Commercial

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Commercial Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Military

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Military Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. APAC Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Country Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 APAC: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, By Country

11.1.1.1 Australia: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.1.1 Australia: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Aircraft Type

11.1.1.1.2 Australia: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Material Type

11.1.1.1.3 Australia: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Sales Channel

11.1.1.1.4 Australia: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by End User

11.1.1.2 China: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.2.1 China: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Aircraft Type

11.1.1.2.2 China: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Material Type

11.1.1.2.3 China: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Sales Channel

11.1.1.2.4 China: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by End User

11.1.1.3 India: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.3.1 India: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Aircraft Type

11.1.1.3.2 India: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Material Type

11.1.1.3.3 India: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Sales Channel

11.1.1.3.4 India: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by End User

11.1.1.4 Japan: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.4.1 Japan: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Aircraft Type

11.1.1.4.2 Japan: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Material Type

11.1.1.4.3 Japan: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Sales Channel

11.1.1.4.4 Japan: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by End User

11.1.1.5 South Korea: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.5.1 South Korea: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Aircraft Type

11.1.1.5.2 South Korea: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Material Type

11.1.1.5.3 South Korea: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Sales Channel

11.1.1.5.4 South Korea: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by End User

11.1.1.6 Rest of APAC: Aircraft Floor Panel Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

11.1.1.6.1 Rest of APAC: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Aircraft Type

11.1.1.6.2 Rest of APAC: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Material Type

11.1.1.6.3 Rest of APAC: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by Sales Channel

11.1.1.6.4 Rest of APAC: Aircraft Floor Panel Market, by End User



12. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

12.1 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Aeropair Ltd

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Avcorp Industries Inc.

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies Corporation company

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Aim Altitude UK Ltd.

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Eco Earth solutions

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Euro Composite S.A.

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Safran S.A

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 The Gill Corporation

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 The Nordam Group LLC

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqqj1v

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900