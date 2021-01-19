Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supportive Care in Cancer - Comprehensive Overview, Pipeline Products, Research and Development Strategies and Unmet Needs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report leverages on survey-based data and KOL insights to provide a comprehensive overview on a number of aspects including current treatment options that are used for various indications within SCC and treatment guidelines that are observed for these indications. In terms of clinical development, pipeline products and R&D strategies for individual indications are addressed. The report also delves into some of the clinical trials challenges that are encountered in this field and provides an overview of unmet needs that exist for various SCC indications.
Supportive care in cancer is an evolving discipline of medicine that is critical for holistic management of patients with cancer. With significant advancements being made in treatment of cancer particularly through development of immuno-oncology (IO) and targeted therapies, it is of equal significance to focus on supportive care in cancer so as to ensure that patients are able to complete the treatment cycle for the primary cancer as well as to enhance their quality of life.
Key Highlights
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Key Findings
3. Supportive Care in Cancer Overview
3.1. What is Supportive Care in Cancer?
4. Epidemiology
4.1. Diagnosed Incident Cases of All Cancer in 2019
4.2. Diagnosed Incident Cases of All Cancer Receiving Chemotherapy
4.3. Diagnosed Incident Cases of All Cancer Receiving Chemotherapy with Condition
4.4. Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of All Cancer
5. Current and Future Status of Treatment Guidelines
5.1. Treatment Guidelines for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - Survey Results
5.2. Reasons for Non-Adherence to Treatment Guidelines - KOL Opinion
5.3. Commonly Used Treatment Guidelines for Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer
5.4. Current Status of Supportive Care in Cancer - KOL Opinion
5.5. Physician Attitude Towards Supportive Care in Cancer - KOL Opinion
5.6. Future Outlook for Supportive Care in Cancer - KOL Opinion
5.7. Impact of Immuno-Oncology Therapies and Targeted Therapies on SCC - KOL Opinion
5.8. Role of Immuno-Oncology Therapies and Targeted Therapies on Producing New Side Effect Profiles - KOL Opinion
6. Current Treatment Options
6.1. Key MOAs for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer
6.2. Key Marketed Product Information for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer
6.3. Commonly Used Marketed Products for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - Survey Results
6.4. Level of Satisfaction With Marketed Products for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - Survey
Results
6.5. Marketed Products for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - KOL Perspective
7. Pipeline Products and R&D Strategies
7.1. Level of Familiarity and Potential for R&D Strategies for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer -
Survey Results
7.2. Pipeline Products for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - KOL Opinion
8. Clinical Trial Design and Challenges
8.1. Clinical Trials Challenges and Endpoints for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - Survey Results
8.2. Clinical Trials Challenges and Endpoints for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - KOL Opinion
9. Unmet Needs and Opportunities
9.1. Major Unmet Needs for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer
9.2. Level of Significance of Unmet Needs for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - Survey Results
9.3. Unmet Needs for Various Indications Within Supportive Care in Cancer - KOL Opinion
10. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
