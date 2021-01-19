Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the reliable estimates, North America COVID-19 detection kits market valuation is projected to surpass USD 1.7 billion by the year 2026. The significant surge can be credited to constantly increasing cases of coronavirus infection across the continent.

Moreover, the market landscape is dissected with respect to specimen type, product gamut, and end-user terrain, in order to understand the contribution of each segment towards the overall industry size. The report enumerates regional market share and entails details about the established players in the industry sphere.

The COVID-19 pandemic which emerged from China, and spread across the globe, making North America one of the worst hit regions. As the number of positive cases are escalating, the government is emphasizing on increasing the testing rate, so as to identify and quarantine the infected people to curb the spread of the disease, hence boosting the demand for COVID-19 detection kits in North America.

Moreover, large geriatric population base, who are more susceptible to COVID-19, and increasing populace with weakened immunity due to comorbidities like COPD, diabetes, and hypertension are stimulating the expansion of North America COVID-19 detection kits market outlook.

Elucidating product terrain:

Industry experts cite that TR-PCR essay kits segment of North America COVID-19 detection kits industry held momentous revenue share in 2020, which is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 21% over the stipulated timeframe. The product is preferred over immunoassay test owing to superior sensitivity and specificity of the former.

As per specimen type:

Oropharyngeal swab segment accounted for 28% revenue share of North America COVID-19 detection kits market in 2020 and is slated to growth further in the ensuing years, pertaining to the ease of use, and considerable sensitivity for COVID-19 virus.

Highlighting end-use gamut:

Analysts claim that North America COVID-19 detection kits market share from hospitals is reckoned to record a y-o-y growth rate of 17% through 2026, on account of patient inclination towards hospitals for diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus ailment. These healthcare facilities employ trained professionals and are well-equipped with ventilators and devices necessary for effective treatment.

Outlining regional dashboard:

As per expert verbatim, the United States COVID-19 detection kits industry size is anticipated to expand at 21% CAGR over 2020-2026, attributable to unchecked spread of the virus, in consort with presence of major vendors in the region, ensuring uninterrupted supply of testing kits.

North America COVID-19 Detection Kits Market by Product Gamut (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Immunoassay Test Strips/ Cassettes

RT-PCR Assay Kits

North America COVID-19 Detection Kits Market by Specimen Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Nasal Swab

Oropharyngeal Swab

Nasopharyngeal Swab

Others

North America COVID-19 Detection Kits Market End-use Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Others

North America COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Country-level Segmentation (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Canada

United States

North America COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN N.V.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Co-Diagnostics Inc.

Cepheid

BioFire Diagnostics LLC

Abbott Laboratories

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology

1.1. Definition and forecast parameters

1.1.1. Definitions

1.1.2. Methodology and forecast parameters

1.2. Data sources

1.3. References & sources

1.3.1. Secondary

1.3.2. Primary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. North America COVID-19 detection kits industry 360A? synopsis, 2020 - 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Product trends

2.1.3. Specimen type trends

2.1.4. End-use trends

2.1.5. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry outlook, 2020 - 2026

3.3. Major factor analysis

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rising incidences of COVID-19

3.3.1.2. Increasing technological advancements in diagnostics

3.3.1.3. High risk of infection in the geriatric population

3.3.1.4. Rising government and industry participants initiatives

3.3.2. Restraints & challenges

3.3.2.1. High cost of custom nucleic acid detection equipment

3.4. Regulatory landscape

3.4.1. U.S.

3.5. Portera??s analysis

3.6. Competitive review, 2020

3.7. PEST analysis

Chapter 4. North America COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Share, By Product

4.1. Key trends in North America COVID-19 detection kits, by product

4.2. RT-PCR assay kits

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2020 a?? 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2020 a?? 2026 (Units)

4.3. Immunoassay test strips/cassettes

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2020 a?? 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2020 a?? 2026 (Units)

Chapter 5. North America COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Size, By Specimen Type

5.1. Key trends in North America COVID-19 detection kits, by specimen type

5.2. Nasopharyngeal swab

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2020 a?? 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Oropharyngeal swab

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2020 a?? 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Nasal swab

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2020 a?? 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2020 a?? 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. North America COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Growth, By End-use

6.1. Key trends in North America COVID-19 detection kits, by end-use

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2020 a?? 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Diagnostic centers

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2020 a?? 2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2020 a?? 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. North America COVID-19 Detection Kits Market Value, By Country

