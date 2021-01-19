New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Chillers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05389621/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on HVAC chillers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for absorption chillers across the industrial sector and growing demand for district cooling. In addition, the growing demand for absorption chillers across the industrial sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The HVAC chillers market analysis includes product segment, end-user segments and geographical landscapes.



The HVAC chillers market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Screw chillers

• Scroll chillers

• Centrifugal chillers

• Other chillers



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



By End-user

• Industrial sector

• Commercial sector



This study identifies growth in commercial and industrial sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC chillers market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on HVAC chillers market covers the following areas:

• HVAC chillers market sizing

• HVAC chillers market forecast

• HVAC chillers market industry analysis





