Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Airport Antenna Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Airport Type, Antenna Type, Frequency Band, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to a new market research study the market is expected to reach US$ 416.06 million by 2027 from US$ 242.32 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the APAC airport antenna market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. High-tech and superior airport communication system through distributed antenna system (DAS) is the major factor driving the growth of the APAC airport antenna market. However, issues associated with huge installation cost and maintenance expenses of aircraft antennas hinders the growth of APAC airport antenna market.
The APAC airport antenna market has been segmented into airport type, antenna type frequency band and application. Based on airport type, the APAC airport antenna market is segmented into military airport and commercial airport. Commercial airport segment held the largest market share in 2019. Based on antenna type, the APAC airport antenna market is segmented into dipole and monopole. Dipole segment held a substantial market share in 2019.
Also the ongoing COVID-19 is having a negative impact over APAC region. APAC is characterized by the presence of a large number of developing countries, positive economic outlook, high industrial presence, strategic government initiatives, huge population, and rising disposable income. All these factors make APAC a major growth driving region for various solutions and services markets, including airport antenna market.
The outbreak of coronavirus had an impact on industries owing to the uncertainty in the supply chain and user demand. APAC accounts for the largest count of new airport construction and airport expansion. China leads the table in the APAC with significantly in terms of numbers and investments followed by India. Both the countries have been experiencing tremors of COVID-19 pandemic. This had led to a sudden suspension of construction activities in last few months, which, in turn, had a negative effect on the supply chain of technologies.
Additionally, the airport businesses had also been adjourned temporarily, which led to slow down the adoption rate of technologies among the airport authorities and airlines. Till now, India has the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths. APAC is a crucial region in terms of fastest growing aviation industry. According to 2019, annual world airport traffic report, China had 18.1% contribution to the passenger traffic worldwide, and India contributed 5.9% to the global passenger traffic. Around 3.3 billion passenger traffic is from the APAC region. The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted business operations of various airport construction and development businesses. The governments of countries such as India and China are taking drastic measures to reduce the effects of COVID-19 outbreak by announcing lockdowns and travel bans. These measures are expected to have a negative impact on the growth of airport antenna market in this region, at least for coming 6 months.
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. APAC Airport Antenna Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 APAC PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. APAC Airport Antenna Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Airport Infrastructure Getting Enhanced
5.1.2 Demand for Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) on Steep Rise
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Huge Installation cost and Maintenance expenses of Aircraft Antennas
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Boost in Construction and Expansion of Airport due to Rise in Government Investment
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 High-tech and Superior Airport Communication System Through DAS
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Airport Antenna Market - APAC Analysis
6.1 APAC Airport Antenna Market Overview
6.2 APAC Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Market Players Ranking
7. APAC Airport Antenna Market Analysis - by Airport Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 APAC Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Military Airport
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Military Airport: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Commercial Airport
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Commercial Airport: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. APAC Airport Antenna Market Analysis - by Antenna Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 APAC Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Dipole
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Dipole: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Monopole
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Monopole: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. APAC Airport Antenna Market Analysis - by Frequency Band
9.1 Overview
9.2 APAC Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band (2019 and 2027)
9.3 High Frequency
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 High Frequency: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Very High Frequency
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Very High Frequency: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.5 Ultra High Frequency
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Ultra High Frequency: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. APAC Airport Antenna Market Analysis - by Application
10.1 Overview
10.2 APAC Airport Antenna Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)
10.3 SATCOM
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 SATCOM: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.4 Surveillance
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Surveillance: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.5 Navigation
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Navigation: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.6 Others
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Others: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11. APAC Airport Antenna Market - Country Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.1.1 APAC: Airport Antenna Market, by Key Country
11.1.1.1 China: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.1.1 China: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type
11.1.1.1.2 China: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type
11.1.1.1.3 China: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band
11.1.1.1.4 China: Airport Antenna Market, by Application
11.1.1.2 Japan: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.2.1 Japan: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type
11.1.1.2.2 Japan: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type
11.1.1.2.3 Japan: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band
11.1.1.2.4 Japan: Airport Antenna Market, by Application
11.1.1.3 India: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.3.1 India: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type
11.1.1.3.2 India: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type
11.1.1.3.3 India: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band
11.1.1.3.4 India: Airport Antenna Market, by Application
11.1.1.4 Australia: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.4.1 Australia: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type
11.1.1.4.2 Australia: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type
11.1.1.4.3 Australia: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band
11.1.1.4.4 Australia: Airport Antenna Market, by Application
11.1.1.5 South Korea: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.5.1 South Korea: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type
11.1.1.5.2 South Korea: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type
11.1.1.5.3 South Korea: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band
11.1.1.5.4 South Korea: Airport Antenna Market, by Application
11.1.1.6 Singapore: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.6.1 Singapore: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type
11.1.1.6.2 Singapore: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type
11.1.1.6.3 Singapore: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band
11.1.1.6.4 Singapore: Airport Antenna Market, by Application
11.1.1.7 Malaysia: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.7.1 Malaysia: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type
11.1.1.7.2 Malaysia: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type
11.1.1.7.3 Malaysia: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band
11.1.1.7.4 Malaysia: Airport Antenna Market, by Application
11.1.1.8 Thailand: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.8.1 Thailand: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type
11.1.1.8.2 Thailand: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type
11.1.1.8.3 Thailand: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band
11.1.1.8.4 Thailand: Airport Antenna Market, by Application
11.1.1.9 Rest of APAC: Airport Antenna Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.1.1.9.1 Rest of APAC: Airport Antenna Market, by Airport Type
11.1.1.9.2 Rest of APAC: Airport Antenna Market, by Antenna Type
11.1.1.9.3 Rest of APAC: Airport Antenna Market, by Frequency Band
11.1.1.9.4 Rest of APAC: Airport Antenna Market, by Application
12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on APAC Airport Antenna Market
12.1 APAC: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Initiative
13.3 Merger and Acquisition
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Cobham Limited
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 HENSOLDT Inc
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co.
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 Terma
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Publisher
15.2 Word Index
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tinkt5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: