Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Airport Antenna Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Airport Type, Antenna Type, Frequency Band, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to a new market research study the market is expected to reach US$ 416.06 million by 2027 from US$ 242.32 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the APAC airport antenna market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. High-tech and superior airport communication system through distributed antenna system (DAS) is the major factor driving the growth of the APAC airport antenna market. However, issues associated with huge installation cost and maintenance expenses of aircraft antennas hinders the growth of APAC airport antenna market.



The APAC airport antenna market has been segmented into airport type, antenna type frequency band and application. Based on airport type, the APAC airport antenna market is segmented into military airport and commercial airport. Commercial airport segment held the largest market share in 2019. Based on antenna type, the APAC airport antenna market is segmented into dipole and monopole. Dipole segment held a substantial market share in 2019.



Also the ongoing COVID-19 is having a negative impact over APAC region. APAC is characterized by the presence of a large number of developing countries, positive economic outlook, high industrial presence, strategic government initiatives, huge population, and rising disposable income. All these factors make APAC a major growth driving region for various solutions and services markets, including airport antenna market.



The outbreak of coronavirus had an impact on industries owing to the uncertainty in the supply chain and user demand. APAC accounts for the largest count of new airport construction and airport expansion. China leads the table in the APAC with significantly in terms of numbers and investments followed by India. Both the countries have been experiencing tremors of COVID-19 pandemic. This had led to a sudden suspension of construction activities in last few months, which, in turn, had a negative effect on the supply chain of technologies.



Additionally, the airport businesses had also been adjourned temporarily, which led to slow down the adoption rate of technologies among the airport authorities and airlines. Till now, India has the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and reported deaths. APAC is a crucial region in terms of fastest growing aviation industry. According to 2019, annual world airport traffic report, China had 18.1% contribution to the passenger traffic worldwide, and India contributed 5.9% to the global passenger traffic. Around 3.3 billion passenger traffic is from the APAC region. The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted business operations of various airport construction and development businesses. The governments of countries such as India and China are taking drastic measures to reduce the effects of COVID-19 outbreak by announcing lockdowns and travel bans. These measures are expected to have a negative impact on the growth of airport antenna market in this region, at least for coming 6 months.



