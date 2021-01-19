New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Full Service Long-term Material Handling Equipment Rental Market in Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351750/?utm_source=GNW

11 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high initial investment and maintenance cost and improving the European economy. In addition, high initial investment and maintenance cost is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The full service long-term material handling equipment rental market in Europe analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The full service long-term material handling equipment rental market in Europe is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Construction

• Industrial

• Agriculture



By Geographical Landscapes

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the thriving logistics market as one of the prime reasons driving the full service long-term material handling equipment rental market in Europe growth during the next few years.



