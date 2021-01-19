Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Propylene Oxide Market Outlook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global propylene oxide market is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, i.e. 2021-2025.
On account of the growing number of applications in a wide variety of end-use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, plastics, and others, the production of propylene glycol has seen a substantial rise in recent years. Propylene glycol is used as a chemical feedstock in the manufacturing of unsaturated polyester resins, medication vaporizers, hand sanitizers, airplane de-icing oils, and solvents for several compounds. The rising number of applications of propylene glycol derived from propylene oxide is another main factor responsible for the growth of propylene oxide market.
The global propylene oxide market consists of various segments that are segmented by production process, end user and by region. Production process is further segmented by chlorohydrin process, styrene monomer process, hydrogen peroxide process, TBA co-product process, and cumene-based process. It is projected that the chlorohydrin process (CPHO) will account for a business value of around USD 4800 million by 2020. CHPO is the oldest process used in propylene oxide processing and held the highest market share in 2019.
Based on end user, the global propylene oxide market is segmented into automotive, building & construction, textile & furnishing, chemical & petrochemical, packaging, electronics, and others, out of which, building & construction is the largest end user segment. Propylene oxide is used in the construction industry as a structural solvent for use in paints, adhesives, grout, coatings and waterproofing materials. In addition, the second-largest consumer of propylene oxide, an unsaturated polyester resin derived from propylene glycol, is used for reinforcing fiberglass to form fiber-reinforced plastics.
Based on region, the global propylene oxide market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2019 and is estimated to hold this position throughout the forecast period. China, India, Japan, Australia, and Southeast Asian nations are some of the main contributing nations.
Growing application of propylene oxide in end-use industries, such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverage, and others is anticipated to drive the demand for propylene oxide in this region. Furthermore, an increase in the demand for propylene oxide in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia owing to growth in commercial construction is projected to trigger the demand for propylene oxide in the region.
Some of the affluent industry leaders in the propylene oxide market are Dow, Balchem Inc, BASF SE, Ashland; Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific.; Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Eastman Chemical Company and others.
