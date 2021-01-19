New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rhenium Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312320/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on rhenium market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand in aerospace engines and improved extraction methodologies of rhenium. In addition, rising demand in aerospace engines is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The rhenium market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The rhenium market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Superalloys

• Catalysts

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC



This study identifies the growing use in industrial gas turbines as one of the prime reasons driving the rhenium market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rhenium market covers the following areas:

• Rhenium market sizing

• Rhenium market forecast

• Rhenium market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312320/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001