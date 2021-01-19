Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global medical device packaging market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global medical device packaging market to grow with a CAGR of 6.20% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on medical device packaging market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on medical device packaging market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global medical device packaging market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global medical device packaging market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The increasing geriatric population, changing disease prevalence

Rising awareness regarding early disease detection & prevention among the middle class, and growing innovation to produce customized medical devices to meet the needs of the healthcare sector

2) Restraints

Strict rules & regulations imposed by the government across the world

3) Opportunities

Increasing need for sterile packaged, tamper-proof, and nonreactive products with great performance & reducing total cost of ownership

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the medical device packaging market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the medical device packaging market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global medical device packaging market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Medical Device Packaging Market Highlights

2.2. Medical Device Packaging Market Projection

2.3. Medical Device Packaging Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Medical Device Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Medical Device Packaging Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by By Packaging Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by By Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by By Material

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Medical Device Packaging Market



4. Medical Device Packaging Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Medical Device Packaging Market by By Packaging Type

5.1. Trays

5.2. Pouches

5.3. Bags

5.4. Clam Shells

5.5. Other Packaging Types



6. Global Medical Device Packaging Market by By Application

6.1. Sterile Packaging

6.2. Non-sterile Packaging



7. Global Medical Device Packaging Market by By Material

7.1. Paper

7.2. Plastic

7.3. Paperboard

7.4. Other Material Types



8. Global Medical Device Packaging Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Medical Device Packaging Market by By Packaging Type

8.1.2. North America Medical Device Packaging Market by By Application

8.1.3. North America Medical Device Packaging Market by By Material

8.1.4. North America Medical Device Packaging Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Medical Device Packaging Market by By Packaging Type

8.2.2. Europe Medical Device Packaging Market by By Application

8.2.3. Europe Medical Device Packaging Market by By Material

8.2.4. Europe Medical Device Packaging Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Medical Device Packaging Market by By Packaging Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Medical Device Packaging Market by By Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Medical Device Packaging Market by By Material

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Medical Device Packaging Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Medical Device Packaging Market by By Packaging Type

8.4.2. RoW Medical Device Packaging Market by By Application

8.4.3. RoW Medical Device Packaging Market by By Material

8.4.4. RoW Medical Device Packaging Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Device Packaging Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Amcor Limited

9.2.2. Bemis Company Inc

9.2.3. Chesapeake Limited

9.2.4. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

9.2.5. Klockner Pentaplast Group

9.2.6. 3M Company

9.2.7. WestRock Company

9.2.8. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

9.2.9. Oliver Healthcare Packaging

9.2.10. Other companies



