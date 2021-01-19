New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Aftermarket for Spark Plugs 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256497/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive aftermarket for spark plugs provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the parc vehicles and rise in the demand for direct-injection vehicles will lead to early replacement of spark plugs. In addition, increase in the parc vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive aftermarket for spark plugs market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive aftermarket for spark plugs is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the declining sales of diesel cars leading to more market opportunity for gasoline cars as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive aftermarket for spark plugs growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive aftermarket for spark plugs covers the following areas:

• Automotive aftermarket for spark plugs sizing

• Automotive aftermarket for spark plugs forecast

• Automotive aftermarket for spark plugs industry analysis





