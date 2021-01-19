Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colposcopes Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global colposcopes market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global colposcopes market to grow with a CAGR of 6.41% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on colposcopes market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on colposcopes market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global colposcopes market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global colposcopes market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

Increasing demand for colposcope for diagnosis, and rising number of cervical cancer patients

Development & advancement in colposcope devices and an upsurge in the global geriatric population

2) Restraints

The development of other diagnostic procedures and technologies and rigid competition among existing colposcope device companies

3) Opportunities

Technological advancement in diagnostic devices, a surge in the number of diagnostic procedures, and an increase in the number of uterus problems associated with the elderly population

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the colposcopes market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the colposcopes market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global colposcopes market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Colposcopes Market Highlights

2.2. Colposcopes Market Projection

2.3. Colposcopes Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Colposcopes Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Colposcopes Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Colposcopes Market



4. Colposcopes Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Colposcopes Market by Product

5.1. Video Colposcope

5.2. Optical Colposcope



6. Global Colposcopes Market by Application

6.1. Cervical Cancer Diagnostic

6.2. Physical Examination



7. Global Colposcopes Market by End User

7.1. Gynecology Clinics

7.2. Hospitals

7.3. Diagnostic Laboratories



8. Global Colposcopes Market by Region 2020-2026

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Colposcopes Market by Product

8.1.2. North America Colposcopes Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Colposcopes Market by End User

8.1.4. North America Colposcopes Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Colposcopes Market by Product

8.2.2. Europe Colposcopes Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Colposcopes Market by End User

8.2.4. Europe Colposcopes Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Colposcopes Market by Product

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Colposcopes Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Colposcopes Market by End User

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Colposcopes Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Colposcopes Market by Product

8.4.2. RoW Colposcopes Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Colposcopes Market by End User

8.4.4. RoW Colposcopes Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Colposcopes Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. MedGyn Products, Inc.

9.2.2. Leisegang Feinmechanik Optik GmbH

9.2.3. Wallach Surgical Devices

9.2.4. Edan Instruments, Inc.

9.2.5. Kernel Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

9.2.6. CooperSurgical Inc.

9.2.7. Gem Optical Instruments Industries

9.2.8. BOVIE MEDICAL

9.2.9. ORION MEDIC

9.2.10. ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG



