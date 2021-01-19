New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Knock Sensor Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256491/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive knock sensor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the stringent regulations regarding emission, growing adoption of sensors in powertrain systems and increased concerns of end users regarding safety and performance. In addition, stringent regulations regarding emission, driving adoption of powertrain sensors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive knock sensor market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive knock sensor market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the ionization of current sensing ignition subsystem as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive knock sensor market growth during the next few years. Also, flat response knock sensor and miniaturization of knock sensor will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive knock sensor market covers the following areas:

• Automotive knock sensor market sizing

• Automotive knock sensor market forecast

• Automotive knock sensor market industry analysis





