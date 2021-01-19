Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to the 9th edition of this report. The 145-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors Market to Reach 822 Thousand Units by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors estimated at 273.5 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 822 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17% over the period 2020-2027.



Drilled Rotors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.6% CAGR and reach 633.1 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Slotted Rotors segment is readjusted to a revised 12.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 73.6 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.2% CAGR



The Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brake Rotors market in the U.S. is estimated at 73.6 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 196.6 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 15.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Brembo SpA

EBC Brakes

Fusion Brakes, LLC

SGL Group - The Carbon Company

Surface Transforms Plc

