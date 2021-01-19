Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible predictions, global carbon steel market had reached a valuation of USD 738.52 billion in the year 2019 and is likely to showcase a y-o-y growth rate of 4% between 2020 and 2027. The growth can be attributed to growing investments towards infrastructural development and widespread product demand.

Apart from this, the document talks about the different market segmentations such as grade type, application reach, end-user analysis, and form type. It mentions the regional landscape as well as provides a detailed analysis of the several companies operating in this business space.

Carbon steel is basically steel infused with carbon substances from around 0.05% to 2.1% in terms of weight. The material is widely adopted in construction sector for developing pipeline systems that collect crude oil, natural gas, and water.

The product is also highly used for constructing buildings and bridges. Thus, escalating investments by public entities towards boosting construction activities coupled with rapid expansion of real estate sector are favoring global carbon steel industry outlook.

Citing an instance, IBEF (Indian Brand Equity Foundation) states that the Embassy Office Parks secured around USD 775.66million in India’s first REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) listing. Moreover, new housing launches in major cities in the country surged by 32% CAGR, accounting for 193 thousand units in the year 2018.

Increasing utilization of carbon steel in shipbuilding activities as well as in automotive sector is also adding traction to the overall market size. Carbon steel is not only affordable but also possesses high mechanical properties which are suitable for ships.

Technological advancements in this business sphere are also facilitating global carbon steel market expansion. However, easy availability of polymer materials could potentially hamper the industry growth in the forthcoming years.

A synopsis of regional outlook

The geographical scope of global carbon steel market consists of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. Among these, estimates cite that North America currently accounts for the largest market share and is estimated to display similar growth trends in the ensuing years. Rising adoption of carbon steel for shipbuilding activities and in aerospace sector is the regional market outlook.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific carbon steel industry is predicted to record the highest CAGR through 2027, primarily due to flourishing construction sector.

Global Carbon Steel Market by Grade Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Ultra-High-Grade Carbon Steel

High-Grade Carbon Steel

Medium-Grade Carbon Steel

Low-Grade Carbon Steel





Global Carbon Steel Market by Application Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Beams

Channels

Angle

Wire Rod

Pipes & Tubes

Normal Plates and Floor Plate

Bards & Rebars

Basic and Perforated Sheets

Others





Global Carbon Steel Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Cutting Tools

Consumer Appliances

Heavy Engineering and Equipment

Energy

Aerospace

Shipbuilding & Marine

Railways

Construction

Automotive





Global Carbon Steel Market by Form Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Cold-rolled Carbon Steel

Hot-rolled Carbon Steel





Global Carbon Steel Market Geographical Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Australia

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil





Rest of the World

Global Carbon Steel Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

AK Steel Holding Corporation

Tata Steel Limited

Afarak Group

Omega Steel Company

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Bushwick Metals LLC

Curtis Steel Co. Inc.

China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd.

Nippon Steel Corporation

JFE Steel Corporation





