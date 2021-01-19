New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Food Blanchers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207180/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on industrial food blanchers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for frozen vegetables and wide applications of blanching in food industry. In addition, increasing demand for frozen vegetables is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial food blanchers market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The industrial food blanchers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Belt blanchers

• Drum blanchers

• Screw blanchers



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the compliance with standards and regulations by food processing companies as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial food blanchers market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial food blanchers market covers the following areas:

• Industrial food blanchers market sizing

• Industrial food blanchers market forecast

• Industrial food blanchers market industry analysis





