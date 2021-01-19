Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Snow Making Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Snow Making Systems Market to Reach $133.8 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Snow Making Systems estimated at US$97.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$133.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Snow Making Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$27.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

DEMACLENKO IT Srl/GmbH

Fahrentec Refrigeration Technology Corporation Ltd.

Focusun Refrigeration Corporation

Kashiyama Industries, Ltd.

Ratnik Industries, Inc.

Snow Machines, Inc.

SUFAG, a MND company

Supersnow SA

TechnoAlpin SpA

