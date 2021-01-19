New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Petroleum Sorbent Pads Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112261/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adverse effects of oil spills and stringent safety regulations. In addition, the adverse effects of oil spills is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The petroleum sorbent pads market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The petroleum sorbent pads market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Oil and gas industry

• Chemical industry

• Manufacturing industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing incidents of oil spills and pipeline ruptures as one of the prime reasons driving the petroleum sorbent pads market growth during the next few years.



