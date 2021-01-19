Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global HIV Drugs Market By Medication Class, Non-nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors and HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global HIV drugs market was valued at $30,891.48 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $36,495.47 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.



Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) attacks the body's immune system, leading to complete damage of the system and making the host system susceptible to infection. The virus attacks the CD4 cells, whose primary role is to help the immune system defend infections, thus destroying the first line of defense of the human body and exposing the person to various infections. HIV is one of the most alarming and widespread diseases globally. The major route of transmission of HIV infection is through unprotected sex, use of contaminated needles, breast milk of HIV-infected mother to child, and infected blood.



The global HIV drugs market is bifurcated into medication class and region. On the basis of medication class, the market is classified into multi-class combination drugs, nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), nonOnucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), protease inhibitors (PIs), entry inhibitors, and HIV integrase strand transfer inhibitors. In the medication class, the multi-class combination drugs segment holds the largest market share as it involves the most advanced technique used for the treatment of HIV infection. Furthermore, this is attributed to the increase in adoption of drugs from this medication class, owing to their better results in the control of HIV & related co-infections and their ease in consumption & adherence.



Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2015, owing to increase in the number of HIV-infected individuals, advancement in HIV treatment, and rise in government funding for R&D for drug manufacturing. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge with the maximum growth potential due to the focus of key players on emerging economies, mainly on the health of people with effective treatment for different diseases and rise in incidence of HIV infection.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key players that operate in the HIV drugs market such as Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GalaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie, and Cipla.



Key Benefits



The study provides in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

The report offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

The key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.2.1. List of Key Players Profiled in the Report

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary Research

1.3.2. Secondary Research

1.3.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.1.1. Top Winning Strategies, 2019

3.2. Top Player Positioning

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Increase in Number of Hiv Infected Patients Worldwide

3.4.1.2. Initiatives Taken by Various Government Associations to Raise Awareness About Diagnosis and Management of Hiv/Aids

3.4.1.3. Introduction of Generic Drugs of Hiv Drugs

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Stringent Regulatory Requirements for the Approval and Commercialization of Hiv Drugs

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increasing Number of Products in the Pipeline

3.4.4. Impact Analysis

3.1. Covid-19 Impact on the Hiv Drugs Market



Chapter 4: Hiv Drugs Market, by Medication Class

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Multiclass Combination Drugs

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.2.4. Multiclass Combination Drugs, by Brand

4.2.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.4.2. Atripla, Market Size and Forecast

4.2.4.3. Complera, Market Size and Forecast

4.2.4.4. Prezcobix/Prezista, Market Size and Forecast

4.2.4.5. Stribild, Market Size and Forecast

4.2.4.6. Genvoya, Market Size and Forecast

4.2.4.7. Odefsey, Market Size and Forecast

4.2.4.8. Symtuza, Market Size and Forecast

4.2.4.9. Trimeq, Market Size and Forecast

4.2.4.10. Descovy, Market Size and Forecast

4.2.4.11. Others, Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (Nrtis)

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3.4. Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (Nrtis), by Brand

4.3.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.4.2. Emtriva, Market Size and Forecast

4.3.4.3. Epivir, Market Size and Forecast

4.3.4.4. Epzicom, Market Size and Forecast

4.3.4.5. Truvada, Market Size and Forecast

4.3.4.6. Biktavry, Market Size and Forecast

4.3.4.7. Others, Market Size and Forecast

4.4. Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (Nnrtis)

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4.4. Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (Nnrtis), by Brand

4.4.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.4.2. Edurant, Market Size and Forecast

4.4.4.3. Others, Market Size and Forecast

4.5. Protease Inhibitors (Pis)

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5.4. Protease Inhibitors, by Brand

4.5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.5.4.2. Aptivus, Market Size and Forecast

4.5.4.3. Kaletra, Market Size and Forecast

4.5.4.4. Lexiva, Market Size and Forecast

4.5.4.5. Norvir, Market Size and Forecast

4.5.4.6. Viracept, Market Size and Forecast

4.5.4.7. Others, Market Size and Forecast

4.6. Entry Inhibitors - Ccr5 Co-Receptor Antagonist

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.6.4. Entry Inhibitors - Ccr5 Co-Receptor Antagonist, by Brand

4.6.4.1. Selzentry, Market Size and Forecast

4.7. Hiv Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.7.4. Hiv Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors, by Brand

4.7.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.7.4.2. Isentress, Market Size and Forecast

4.7.4.3. Tivicay, Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 5: Hiv Drugs Market, by Region

5.1. Overview

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.2.2.1. U.S. Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.2.2.2. Canada Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.2.2.3. Mexico Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.2.3. North America, Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.3.2.1. Germany Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.3.2.2. France Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.3.2.3. UK Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.3.2.4. Italy Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.3.2.5. Spain Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.3.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.3.3. Europe, Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.4.2.1. Japan Market Size and Forecast, by Medication

5.4.2.2. China Market Size and Forecast, by Medication

5.4.2.3. India Market Size and Forecast, by Medication

5.4.2.4. Australia Market Size and Forecast, by Medication

5.4.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast, by Medication

5.4.3. Asia-Pacific, Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.5. LAMEA

5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Country

5.5.2.1. Brazil Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.5.2.2. South Africa Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.5.2.3. Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.5.2.4. Rest of Lamea, Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class

5.5.3. Lamea, Market Size and Forecast, by Medication Class



Chapter 6: Company Profiles

6.1. Abbvie Inc.

6.1.1. Company Overview

6.1.2. Company Snapshot

6.1.3. Operating Business Segments

6.1.4. Product Portfolio

6.1.5. Business Performance

6.1.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

6.2. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Company Snapshot

6.2.3. Operating Business Segments

6.2.4. Product Portfolio

6.2.5. Business Performance

6.3. Cipla Inc.

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Company Snapshot

6.3.3. Operating Business Segments

6.3.4. Product Portfolio

6.3.5. Business Performance

6.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

6.4. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Company Snapshot

6.4.3. Operating Business Segments

6.4.4. Product Portfolio

6.4.5. Business Performance.

6.5. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Company Snapshot

6.5.3. Operating Business Segments

6.5.4. Product Portfolio

6.5.5. Business Performance

6.6. GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Viiv Healthcare)

6.6.1. Company Overview

6.6.2. Company Snapshot

6.6.3. Operating Business Segments

6.6.4. Product Portfolio

6.6.5. Business Performance

6.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

6.7. Johnson & Johnson

6.7.1. Company Overview

6.7.2. Company Snapshot

6.7.3. Operating Business Segments

6.7.4. Product Portfolio

6.7.5. Business Performance

6.8. Merck & Co. Inc.

6.8.1. Company Overview

6.8.2. Company Snapshot

6.8.3. Operating Business Segments

6.8.4. Product Portfolio

6.8.5. Business Performance

6.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

6.9. Pfizer Inc.

6.9.1. Company Snapshot

6.9.2. Operating Business Segments

6.9.3. Product Portfolio

6.9.4. Business Performance

6.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

6.10.1. Company Overview

6.10.2. Company Snapshot

6.10.3. Operating Business Segments

6.10.4. Product Portfolio

6.10.5. Business Performance

6.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rplqy

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900