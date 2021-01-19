VALHALLA, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Colorado Springs, Colorado-based CB Insurance, LLC. CB Insurance and its predecessors have proudly served the needs of the Colorado community for over 100 years and is currently one of the largest insurance brokerage firms in the state, specializing in commercial and personal risk insurance programs. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Commenting on the announcement, Steve Schneider, president, CB Insurance, stated: “From our founding, CB Insurance has maintained a long-standing reputation for delivering innovative risk management solutions and service to businesses and individuals throughout Colorado. This partnership marks an exciting time for our firm as we join forces with USI and advance our legacy for delivering client-focused solutions built on a shared sense of commitment, innovation and client advocacy.”



Donald Woods, USI’s regional CEO, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Steve and the talented professionals from CB Insurance to the USI family. Partnering as one, we look forward to strengthening USI’s commercial and personal risk expertise in service to our current and future clients throughout Colorado and beyond.”



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 8,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

