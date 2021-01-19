TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) is pleased to outline its 2021 work program and budget for its flagship Cordero project (“Cordero” or “the Project”) located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Taj Singh, President and CEO, states: “We anticipate 2021 will be a transformative year where we firmly establish Cordero as one of the few silver projects globally that offers margin, size and scaleability. Our focus is to both de-risk the Project by delivering a technically robust PEA, and to deliver resource growth, by expanding known zones and making new discoveries. We plan to complete 66,000 m of drilling outlined as follows:
|2021 Drill Program - 66,000 m
|Phase 1 drilling - 20,000 m
|Phase 2 drilling - 46,000 m
|1Q 2021 - 2Q 2021
|2Q 2021 - 4Q 2021
|Bulk-tonnage mineralization
|Resource definition - deliver new resource estimate followed by revamped PEA
|Reserve definition - upgrade resource for inclusion in PFS
|Resource expansion - target 'blue sky' potential
|High-grade veins
|Resource development - initial testing of grades & continuity
|Resource definition - initial infill drilling
|Property-wide targets
|Discovery - initiate scout drilling on property-wide targets
“Other key project development milestones for 2021 include completion of social baseline assessment and progress on environmental baseline studies. Our planned work for metallurgy, processing, geotech and hydrology will go above and beyond what is typically included in a PEA study and will identify areas where we can accelerate pre-feasibility work.
“Our current cash balance of approximately $82 million places us in a very strong position to fund our planned expenditures at Cordero this year of approximately $26 million. Recent investment in on-site infrastructure will allow us to maintain strict COVID-19 protocols and should ensure we can complete our proposed work program in a safe and efficient manner. We will continue to closely monitor the health and safety situation at site and if practicable, we will look to expand our drill program if it is deemed safe to do so.”
2021 DRILL PLANS
We plan on completing 66,000 m of drilling in 2021 based on four drill rigs operating throughout the year. This program and the number of drill rigs may be expanded when the Company is confident that the health and safety risks related to COVID-19 can be managed effectively.
Further details on the allocation of 2021 drill metres are provided in the table below. Based on the excellent results from drilling in the South Corridor, our Phase 1 drill program has been expanded by 10,000 m to 65,000 m. Our Phase 1 drill program will be completed in 2Q 2021 and will be immediately followed by our Phase 2 drill program. The total amount and allocation of drill metres in our Phase 2 drill program is still to be determined and will be based on a detailed review this quarter of all drill results to date.
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Total
|Details
|Phase 1 Drilling
(metres)
|6,000
|39,000
|20,000
|65,000
|Bulk-tonnage mineralization – resource definition (for 2021 resource update & PEA)
|High-grade veins – initial testing of grades & continuity
|Phase 2 Drilling (metres)
|-
|-
|46,000
|To be determined
|Bulk-tonnage mineralization – upgrade resource (for PFS) & resource expansion
|High-grade veins – resource definition
|Property-wide targets – initial scout drilling
|Total
|6,000
|39,000
|66,000
BALANCE SHEET
We ended 2020 with a cash balance of approximately $82 million and no debt. Our planned work program at Cordero in 2021 is budgeted at $26 million. Expenditures for the year reflect an accelerated approach to de-risking the Project while still allocating growth capital to resource expansion and property-wide exploration. We have a significant cash balance beyond our proposed 2021 budget spend that will allow us to expand our work program, if feasible within COVID-19 constraints, as well as to rapidly advance the Project to a construction decision beyond 2021.
RESOURCE ESTIMATE & PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT
Our objective is to deliver a technically robust PEA that demonstrates Cordero is a high-margin silver project with size and scaleability. The PEA will be focused on the bulk-tonnage domain and will be supported by more than 350 drill holes and 180,000 m of drilling and two programs of detailed metallurgical testwork. Key milestones include:
HIGH-GRADE VEINS
Phase 1 drilling of the high-grade vein trends that transect the deposit has focused on testing the limits and continuity of the vein trends and has yielded highly encouraging results. In Phase 2, the focus of vein drilling will transition to resource definition with the objective of publishing an initial resource estimate of the high-grade veins in 2022.
PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY
CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY
PROPERTY-WIDE EXPLORATION
For further information contact:
Forbes Gemmell, CFA
VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 416-613-9410
Email: forbes.gemmell@dsvmetals.com
Website: www.dsvmetals.com
About Discovery
Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Our drill results to date show that Cordero is developing all the attributes of a tier 1 project – grade, scale, significant organic growth opportunities and well located in one of Mexico’s premier mining belts. The project is supported by an industry leading balance sheet with over $80 million of cash allocated for aggressive exploration, resource expansion and future development.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA,
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Qualified Person
Gernot Wober, P.Geo, VP Exploration, Discovery Metals Corp., is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and validated that the information contained in this news release is accurate.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Discovery believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Discovery does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.
Discovery Metals Corp
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
