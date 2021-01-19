WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation, today announced that it has hired Sonia Whang as its Westchester/Southern Connecticut market’s first sales director. Sonia will be responsible for growing Slalom’s footprint across the New York and Connecticut region.



“I’m thrilled that Sonia Whang has joined Slalom,” said Tom Kauffman, managing director for Slalom Westchester/Southern Connecticut. “Sonia comes to our market with deep expertise in selling complex solutions to world-class enterprises. Her proven track record of building trusted relationships across clients and with our partner ecosystem will have an immediate impact on our ability to deliver valuable outcomes to clients within the region.”

Sonia Whang has over 20 years of experience working with business and technology services firms to grow markets and collaborate with clients and partners on transformation initiatives. She was recently based in New York City and served as head of business development for banking at GFT USA, Inc., an engineering services firm headquartered in Europe. Before that, she held leadership positions at both Virtusa and Sapient, driving and implementing sales strategies to foster long-term business relationships with Fortune 500 companies. Sonia has also previously served as the board chair of Code to Work which is focused on connecting employers with young job seekers from diverse backgrounds who are interested in technology.

Sonia grew up in West Virginia and later moved to the northeast for school. She has been a Westchester resident for the last 15 years and currently resides in Scarsdale with her husband and two sons.



About Slalom

Slalom is a modern consulting firm focused on strategy, technology, and business transformation. In 39 markets around the world, Slalom's teams have autonomy to move fast and do what's right. They are backed by regional innovation hubs, a global culture of collaboration, and partnerships with the world's top technology providers. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Seattle, Slalom has organically grown to over 8,000 employees. Slalom has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For five years running and is regularly recognized by employees as a best place to work. Learn more at slalom.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7b74e9d-409c-4a00-9779-496d22cbad2e