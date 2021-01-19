San Francisco, CA / Berlin, Germany – January 19, 2021 — T-knife GmbH, a next-generation adoptive T-cell therapy company leveraging its proprietary humanized T-cell receptor (HuTCR) mouse platform to treat solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Thomas M. Soloway as Chief Executive Officer and Camille A. Landis as Chief Business Officer & Chief Financial Officer. Elisa Kieback, T-knife’s co-founder and founding CEO, has assumed the role of Chief Technical Officer.

“We welcome Tom and Camille to T-knife and look forward to their contributions as we continue to build our best-in-class T-cell receptor platform, advance our pipeline of innovative cell therapies, and transition to becoming a clinical-stage company in 2021,” stated Alexander Mayweg, Ph.D., Chairman of T-knife’s Board of Directors. “Tom and Camille join a talented leadership team that shares a collective passion for driving therapeutic innovation aimed at delivering transformative benefits to solid-tumor cancer patients and their families.”

Dr. Mayweg continued, “I would also like to recognize the outstanding job of co-founder Elisa Kieback in developing and building the T-knife technology platform, pipeline and organization. Elisa will continue to make significant contributions to the future of T-knife in her newly appointed role as Chief Technology Officer.”

Mr. Soloway brings over 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, with senior roles in strategy, operations, corporate finance and venture capital. He joins T-knife from Audentes Therapeutics, a gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare neuromuscular diseases, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. Previously, Mr. Soloway served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its proprietary TransCon technology platform to address unmet needs in the fields of endocrinology and oncology. Prior to Ascendis, Mr. Soloway co-founded Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he held positions of increasing responsibility, serving initially as Senior Vice President, Operations and Chief Financial Officer and subsequently as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. Prior to Transcept, Mr. Soloway was a Principal at Montreux Equity Partners, a venture capital firm focused on providing growth capital for early-stage healthcare and life sciences companies. Mr. Soloway holds a B.S. in Entrepreneurial Studies from the University of Southern California and an M.B.A. from Georgetown University.

Ms. Landis brings 20 years of experience in the life sciences industry, with senior roles in strategy, business development, finance and commercial planning. She joins T-knife from Unity Biotechnology, a company dedicated to the development of therapeutics for age-related diseases, where she was Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. Prior to Unity, she served as Chief Business Officer at Eidos Therapeutics, where she oversaw the company's corporate development and financing activities. Prior to Eidos, she was Vice President of Corporate Development at Relypsa, where she was responsible for business development, alliance management and strategic planning. She led the sale process of Relypsa to Galencia for $1.5 billion and supported the company's IPO and financing activities. Ms. Landis also led corporate development efforts at Affymax and held multiple positions in finance, business development and commercial operations during her tenure. Earlier in her career, she served as a life sciences strategy consultant with Navigant Consulting and as an investment banker with Piper Jaffray’s healthcare investment banking practice. Ms. Landis holds a B.S. in Biology from the University of St. Thomas and a M.B.A. from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

About T-knife GmbH

T-knife is a next-generation adoptive T-cell therapy company leveraging its proprietary humanized T-cell receptor (HuTCR) mouse platform to treat solid tumors. T-knife was founded on technology developed at the Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine together with Charité University Hospital in Berlin.

T-knife is using its innovative HuTCR platform to develop best-in-class, highly effective and safe T-cell receptor-based therapeutics for the benefit of solid tumor cancer patients and their families. Based on the leading T-cell immunology expertise of its founders, and its unique and proprietary HuTCR platform, the Company develops fully human TCRs which are expected to set new technology standards and to provide superior safety and efficacy. T-knife is backed by leading investors, including Versant Ventures, RA Capital, Andera Partners, and Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund.





