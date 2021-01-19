Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, growing investments in green energy generation and escalating demand for renewable technologies are fostering North America offshore wind energy market growth. Moreover, implementation of strict directives and regulations by government and regulatory authorities for mitigating GHG emission are enhancing the industry outlook.

Further, the research literature delineates the key growth drivers as well as the existing and upcoming challenges which may strongly impact the industry dynamics. To explore and understand the key opportunities, the document houses in-depth studies on component, depth, and geographical segmentation. Proceeding further, it examines the competitive landscape of this vertical by profiling the leading companies in terms of product portfolio, industry share, and financials. Various tactics such as strategic alliances and new product development are also taken into consideration to aid stakeholders in making well-informed decisions. Additionally, a top-to-bottom analysis of the industry supply chain is contained in the document.

Besides, benefits like minimal land utilization, reduced power generation cost, and low maintenance with limited human interventions are encouraging the adoption of offshore wind energy technology. Furthermore, surging energy demand, increasing number of offshore projects, along with technological advancements such as advanced drive trains and new blade designs will bolster the demand for this technology in the coming years.

In addition, rising cognizance regarding the environmental implications of conventional energy generation practices, and favorable economic scenario will further boost North America offshore wind energy industry expansion.

Component segment overview

The component segmentation of North America offshore wind energy industry is comprised of turbine, electrical infrastructure, and others. Turbine segment is further is divided on the basis of installation, rating, support structure, foundation and others. Under the rating sub-segment, >2 MW rated turbines are expected to witness an increased demand over the projected timeline owing to technical enhancements in turbine technologies and growing focus towards untapped potential of offshore wind energy.

Geographical landscape review:

North America offshore wind energy market size spans across United States, Canada, and Mexico. Increasing number of offshore energy projects is significantly contributing to growth of US industry. In fact, as of 2019, there were 15 active projects of offshore wind energy in the U.S., cites the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA). Supportive policies for wind generation and ambitious renewable energy targets by the government will continue to push forward the industry growth in the nation.

North America Offshore Wind Energy Market Component Sub-Segments (2015-2026)

Turbine

Rating

<100 kW

100 kW to 250 kW

>250 kW to 500 kW

>500 kW to 1 MW

1MW to 2 MW

>2 MW

Installation

Floating

Axis

Horizontal (HWATs)

Up-wind

Down-wind

Vertical (VAWTs)

Fixed

Axis

Horizontal (HWATs)

Up-wind

Down-wind

Vertical (VWATs)

Structure

Roto Module

Tower Module

Nacelle Module

Support Structure

Substructure (Steel)

Foundation

Monopile

Jacket

Others

Electrical Infrastructure

Wires & cables

Substation

Others

Others

North America Offshore Wind Energy Market Fragmentation by Depth (2015-2026)

0 – 30m

30m – 50m

>50m





North America Offshore Wind Energy Geographical Bifurcation (2015-2026)

United States

Canada

Mexico





North America Offshore Wind Energy Company Profiles (2015-2026)

Prysmian Group

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd.,

Envision Energy

MHI-Vestas Offshore Wind

Northern Power Systems, Inc.

Raum Energy, Inc.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Global Energy Services

United Power

Acciona, S.A.

