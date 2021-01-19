Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the global p-Ethylphenol Market size was estimated at $90 million in 2019 and is slated to surpass $140 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top winning strategies, wavering industry trends, drivers & opportunities, top investment avenues, competitive scenarios, market estimations & size.

Chemical intermediates application witnessed the highest growth potential in the p-Ethylphenol Market. As numerous Key players are trying to come up with new and better avenues for manufacturing chemical intermediates. Hence this continuous advancement in chemical intermediates should fuel the market growth.

Dye intermediate application anticipated showing moderate growth in the market, owing to the rising demand for textiles & apparel to meet the needs of the growing population worldwide.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4888

Global p-Ethylphenol demand in pharmaceutical intermediates should surpass USD 17.5 million and is expected to show growth of 6.0% CAGR between 2020 to 2026. There is surging demand for pharmaceutical products across the globe on account of outbreak of global pandemic and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

In addition, the global trends such as shifting focus from treatment to prevention, increasing generic population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases will foster the pharmaceutical intermediate market, thus, driving the product demand. Moreover, increasing research & development activities, growing demand for drug developments technological advancements should augment the p-Ethylphenol market share.

North America region is anticipated to show significant growth of over 5.5% of CAGR up to 2026 owing to the presence of established pharmaceutical and chemical companies in the U.S. Furthermore, high demand for p-Ethylphenol in antioxidants synthesis for rubber & polymer production should drive the industry growth in North America owing to strong growth in automotive and packaging industries in the region. As there is a continuous change in the trend in the automotive industry such as electrified, autonomous, and continuous innovation in the product offering should propel p-Ethylphenol market growth.

Asia Pacific region holds a large share in the market and is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.0% owning to the continuous expansion of the chemical industry in this region and Continuous government support for research and development activities.

Request for customization of this report: https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4888

Players in the p-Ethylphenol industry include Sigma Aldrich, Thermo Fisher Scientific, TCI Chemicals, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Clearsynth, Biosynth Carbosynth, ABCR GmbH, AK Scientific, Inc, AA Blocks, Alfa Chemistry, 3B Scientific (Wuhan) Corporation Ltd, Sinfoo Biotech, Oakwood Chemical, Angene International Limited, Matrix Scientific, Win Chemical, Life Chemicals, MuseChem, LGC Standards (part of LGC Group), Anward, Nanjing Datang Chemical Co., Ltd. and M&U International. These players hold more than 50% share in the global market and implementing various strategies to further increase the global presence. For instance, players are investing in increasing production capacity and establishing manufacturing units worldwide.

About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting, and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

GMIPulse , our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top-level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision-makers.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll-Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Web: https://www.gminsights.com