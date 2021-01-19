New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cancer Gene Therapy Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060878/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on cancer gene therapy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the side effects of traditional cancer treatments, benefits associated with gene therapy for cancer treatment and the rising prevalence rate of cancer boosting the demand for cancer therapeutics. In addition, the side effects of traditional cancer treatments is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cancer gene therapy market analysis includes application segments and geographical landscapes.



The cancer gene therapy market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Oncolytic virotherapy

• Gene transfer

• Gene-induced immunotherapy



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising partnerships and collaborations as one of the prime reasons driving the cancer gene therapy market growth during the next few years. Also, favorable government regulations for gene therapy programs and rapid growth potential in developing economies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cancer gene therapy market covers the following areas:

• Cancer gene therapy market sizing

• Cancer gene therapy market forecast

• Cancer gene therapy market industry analysis





