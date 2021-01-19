New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems (AFES) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060875/?utm_source=GNW

11 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our report on armored vehicles automatic fire extinguishing systems (AFES) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of military vehicle modernization programs and development of human-portable anti-armor weapons. In addition, growing number of military vehicle modernization programs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The armored vehicles automatic fire extinguishing systems (AFES) market analysis includes platform segment and geographical landscapes.



The armored vehicles automatic fire extinguishing systems (AFES) market is segmented as below:

By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



By Platform

• APCs and tanks

• Other fighting vehicles



This study identifies the rising development of military armored vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the armored vehicles automatic fire extinguishing systems (AFES) market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on armored vehicles automatic fire extinguishing systems (AFES) market covers the following areas:

• Armored vehicles automatic fire extinguishing systems (AFES) market sizing

• Armored vehicles automatic fire extinguishing systems (AFES) market forecast

• Armored vehicles automatic fire extinguishing systems (AFES) market industry analysis





