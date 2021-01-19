Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fishing Equipment Market by Type, Nature, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fishing equipment market size was valued at $13,481.1 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $16,107.8 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2027.



Rise in adoption of various online portals in developing regions and increase in number of offers or discounts related to fishing equipment attracts consumers to purchase fishing equipment through online channels. Moreover, online sales channel has increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the online sales market is expected to expand in the future, owing to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer base in emerging markets. Increase in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and facilities to enter new international markets for major brands further boosts growth of the fishing equipment market.



Availability of salt water fishing rods, lures, reels, and lines helps in fishing in blazing sun, stormy seas, and natural aggressiveness of deep sea. Moreover, salt water fishing equipment are durable and can withstand corrosive effects of water, which is the current trend in the fishing equipment market. Salt water fishing equipment have become popular, owing to rise in commercial fishing and sports fishing and increase in interest of people toward fishing in salt water. Furthermore, there are different types of salt water fishing techniques such as spearfishing, hand-gathering, surf fishing, castOnet fishing, bottom fishing, trolling, and fly fishing, which are used by fisherman to catch fishes in large quantities. Thus, availability of durable fishing equipment and various fishing techniques are anticipated to boost growth of the fishing equipment market.



The fishing equipment market is segmented into type, nature, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into hooks, lines, sinkers & floats, rods, reels, nets & traps, spears & gaffs, and others. By nature, it is divided into fresh water, salt water, and fly fishing. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).



The key players operating in the fishing equipment industry include Rome Specialty Company, Inc., Daiwa Corporation, Pure Fishing, Inc., Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd., Maver UK Ltd, Jarvis Walker Pty, Inc., Pradco Outdoor Brands, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd, and Tica Fishing Tackle.



Key Benefits



This report provides quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the fishing equipment market analysis from 2019 to 2027 to identify prevailing market opportunities.

Key countries in all major regions are mapped on the basis of market share.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the fishing equipment market segmentation assists to determine prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market industry.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of present position of the market players.

The report includes analysis of regional as well as global fishing equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segment

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Key Findings of the Study

2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors

2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets

2.2. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rise in Sports Fishing

3.3.1.2. Innovation in Fishing Equipment

3.3.1.3. Raising Fishing Techniques

3.3.1.4. Emergence of E-Commerce Channels

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Actions by Peta and Other Ngo's Against Hunting

3.3.2.2. Impact of Fishing Equipment on Environment

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Availability of Fishing Equipment for Children



Chapter 4: Global Fishing Equipment Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Hooks

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Lines

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.4. Sinkers & Floats

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.5. Rods

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.6. Reels

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.7. Nets & Traps

4.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.8. Spear & Gaffs

4.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.9. Others

4.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.9.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.9.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Global Fishing Equipment Market, by Nature

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Fresh Water

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Salt Water

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Fly Fishing

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Global Fishing Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Online

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Offline

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Global Fishing Equipment Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t4uxh4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900