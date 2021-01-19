New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Shocks and Struts Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04877194/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive shocks and struts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing preference of high-performance cars and SUVs, use of advanced optimization techniques for reducing the weight of suspension components and increasing demand for shock absorbers in all-terrain vehicles. In addition, increasing preference of high-performance cars and SUVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive shocks and struts market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive shocks and struts market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Struts

• Shock absorbers



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for carbon fiber struts as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive shocks and struts market growth during the next few years. Also, suspension links weight reduction process using advanced optimization techniques and growing preference for aluminum forged suspension products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive shocks and struts market cover the following areas:

• Automotive shocks and struts market sizing

• Automotive shocks and struts market forecast

• Automotive shocks and struts market industry analysis





