WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) continues to deliver COMPLETE confidence with the release of the Arrow® ErgoPack® Complete Multi-Lumen Access Catheter (MAC) System and the Arrow® ErgoPack® Complete Percutaneous Sheath Introducer (PSI) System.
The release of the ErgoPack® Complete MAC and PSI Systems follows the release of the Arrow® ErgoPack® Complete CVC System in October 2020.
Teleflex conducted extensive research with industry-leading vascular access professionals to select the enhancements in the new ErgoPack® Complete MAC and PSI Systems. Clinician-inspired updates to the kit include:
“We’re proud to bring the clinician-focused enhancements of the ErgoPack® Complete System to our trusted MAC and PSI vascular access portfolios,” said Jake Newman, Group President, Teleflex Interventional and Vascular. “We’re committed to finding new customer-inspired ways to deliver proven solutions that reduce catheter-related complications for patients and the providers that serve them.”
These new additions enhance the already-considerable power of the ErgoPack® System, which feature, at its heart, Teleflex’s Arrowg+ard Blue® MAC and PSI catheters.
High-flow Arrow® MAC Catheters are designed to meet the needs of a variety of patient types – from trauma to cardiac - and offer full-spectrum antimicrobial protection against gram-positive, and gram-negative bacteria and fungi, the key infectious pathogens responsible for CLABSI. Arrow® PSI Catheters are designed to provide antimicrobial protection and optimal access for hemodynamic monitoring.
The ErgoPack® Complete System’s unique combination of MAC and PSI insertion components, packaged in an ergonomic and efficient top down, left to right configuration, helps central line inserters comply with critical third party independent guidelines for reducing CLABSI, including:
The ErgoPack® Complete MAC and PSI Systems are available in two different configurations, in a variety of catheter French sizes.
About Teleflex Incorporated
Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. We apply purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.
Teleflex is the home of Arrow®, Deknatel®, Hudson RCI®, LMA®, Pilling®, Rusch®, UroLift®, and Weck® – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.
