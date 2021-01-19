Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Second-Life Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market Research Report: By Type, Vehicle Type, Application - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global second-life automotive lithium-ion battery market attained a valuation of $430.0 million in 2019 and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 23.1% between 2020 and 2030. As per the forecast, a market research company based in India, the market would generate a revenue of $7,392.0 million by 2030.



The rising usage of electric vehicles (EVs) around the world and the highly costly battery recycling process are the main factors driving the advancement of the market.



Furthermore, the governments of several countries are increasingly enacting various initiatives and regulations for promoting the usage of electric vehicles. This is also boosting the sales of the second-life automotive lithium-ion batteries around the world. Based on type, the second-life automotive lithium-ion battery market is classified into lithium ferro phosphate (LFP), lithium-ion manganese oxide (LMO), lithium-titanate oxide (LTO), lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NMC), and lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide (NCA) categories.



Hence, it can be safely said that the market would exhibit substantial growth all over the world in the forthcoming years, mainly because of the rising usage of electric vehicles and the highly expensive procedures associated with lithium-ion battery recycling.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 LFP

4.1.1.2 LMO

4.1.1.3 NMC

4.1.1.4 LTO

4.1.1.5 NCA

4.1.2 By Vehicle Type

4.1.2.1 Two-wheeler

4.1.2.2 Passenger car

4.1.2.3 Commercial vehicle

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.3.1 Energy storage

4.1.3.2 EV charging

4.1.3.3 Base station

4.1.3.4 Low-speed EV

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing number of partnerships and collaborations

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Expensive battery recycling process

4.3.2.2 Growing adoption of EVs

4.3.2.2.1 Rising environmental concerns

4.3.2.2.2 Government support for the adoption of EVs

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Lack of standardization

4.3.3.2 Falling cost of battery and its components

4.3.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Growing demand for energy storage devices

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Second-life Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market



Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Vehicle Type

6.3 By Application

6.4 By Region



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Type

7.2 By Vehicle Type

7.3 By Application

7.4 By Country



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Type

8.2 By Vehicle Type

8.3 By Application

8.4 By Country



Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Type

9.2 By Vehicle Type

9.3 By Application

9.4 By Country



Chapter 10. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By Type

10.2 By Vehicle Type

10.3 By Application

10.4 By Country



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Players and Their Offerings

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.3.1 Product Launches

11.3.2 Partnerships

11.3.3 Facility Expansion

11.3.4 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD.

GS Yuasa Corporation

BMW AG

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Company Limited

Panasonic Corp.

China Aviation Lithium Battery Company Limited

Tesla Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39k3tz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900