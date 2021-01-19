New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive On-board Power Inverter Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188386/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive on-board power inverter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to stay connected during long-distance journeys, increasing need to retain drivers, and growing popularity of SUVs and pickup trucks. In addition, need to stay connected during long-distance journeys is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive on-board power inverter market analysis includes application segment, power range segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive on-board power inverter market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• LCVs



By Power Range

• up to 150W

• more than 150W



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing focus of automotive OEMs on efficient power management as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive on-board power inverter market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of electric vehicles and the growing popularity of pure sinewave inverters will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive on-board power inverter market covers the following areas:

• Automotive on-board power inverter market sizing

• Automotive on-board power inverter market forecast

• Automotive on-board power inverter market industry analysis





