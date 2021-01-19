New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alcohol Ingredients Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571311/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the alcohol ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of flavored alcohol products and the emergence of breweries and distilleries across the world. In addition, the growing popularity of flavored alcohol products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The alcohol ingredients market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The alcohol ingredients market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Beer

• Spirits

• Wine



By Application

• Flavors and salts

• Colorants

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing global alcohol consumption as one of the prime reasons driving the alcohol ingredients market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the alcohol ingredients market covers the following areas:

• Alcohol ingredients market sizing

• Alcohol ingredients market forecast

• Alcohol ingredients market industry analysis





