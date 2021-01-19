New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multicooker Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03506485/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on multicooker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the product innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization and expansion of distribution network. In addition, product innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The multicooker market analysis includes distribution channel segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.



The multicooker market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• 5-6 quarts

• Less than 5 quarts

• Greater than 6 quarts



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies product convenience and multiple functions enabling better cooking experience as one of the prime reasons driving the multicooker market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on multicooker market covers the following areas:

• Multicooker market sizing

• Multicooker market forecast

• Multicooker market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03506485/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001