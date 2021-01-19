ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apogee Interactive, a leading provider of proactive customer engagement solutions for energy utilities, announced today its 2020 results. Building on the success of 2019, Apogee continued its growth momentum and adoption of personalized messaging and now provides its messaging platform to over two dozen utilities. Apogee provided millions of personalized videos reducing call volume while increasing program participation helping customers pay their bills. Messages included links to rebates, connections to payment assistance programs, new rate plans, and other services. Results were immediate, measurable, and remarkable.



Success metrics from these personalized, proactive, customer engagement messages included:

Unique click-through rates 15 times the industry standard,

the industry standard, 97% of recipients report the video message was useful,

99% of customers receiving the videos request continuation of the service,

58% reported that their perception of the utility had improved, and

Net Promoter Scores computed from survey results topped 78 compared to typical scores for utilities in the single digits.



In addition to the surge in personalized video messaging, Apogee experienced an uplift in use of its online energy tools. Customers, energy auditors, and call center representatives leaned more heavily than ever on Apogee’s Energy Advisor online assessment tool that performs an engineering analysis of the home and makes dollarized savings recommendations with links to relevant rebates and programs.

One client summed it up, “Right now, the online energy assessment is the best option we have for helping customers understand energy use in their homes and for connecting them with applicable assistance automatically and cost-effectively.”

Apogee CEO, Susan Gilbert, explains, “The pandemic amplified the need for customer engagement and communications and in 2020 we were fortunate to have the right tools at the right time to deliver extraordinary services for our clients.”

Xcel Energy successfully sent millions of video messages in 2020. Customers receiving the information awarded the utility with a Net Promotor Score of 36 in April 2020.

Overall, utilities found proactive messaging during the pandemic has been well received by utility customers, with 89% of those surveyed reporting they avoided a call about their bill due to the message.

During 2020, Apogee cemented its position as the thought leader in the energy engagement software market. Apogee Institute webinars attracted over 1,600 registrants and included guest speakers from leading organizations such as J.D. Power and Fiserv and addressed the pressing issues as lowering costs to serve customers, driving utility program participation and compelling higher customer satisfaction.

About Apogee Interactive:

Apogee Interactive is the nation’s leading full-service provider of proactive customer engagement software services for utilities. Serving the utility industry since 1993, Apogee’s digital engagement platform is used by hundreds of North American utilities from coast to coast, including some of the largest and most progressive, such as Southern Company, Consolidated Edison, Lakeland Electric, and Jackson EMC. For more information visit, www.apogee.net or on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Karen Morris, 678-684-6801 or kmorris@apogee.net.