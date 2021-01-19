New York, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stationary Generator Market in US 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03376042/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on stationary generator market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply, growth of the residential construction sector in the US and increasing instances of power grid failure and power outages. In addition, increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The stationary generator market in US market analysis includes product segment and type segment.



The stationary generator market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Stationary diesel generators

• Stationary gas generators



By Type

• Less than 300 kW

• 301 kW to 800 kW

• Greater than 800 kW



This study identifies the technological advances in generators as one of the prime reasons driving the stationary generator market growth in US during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in smart grids and launches of new stationary generators will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the stationary generator market in US covers the following areas:

• Stationary generator market in US sizing

• Stationary generator market in US forecast

• Stationary generator market in US industry analysis





