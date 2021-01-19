Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulated Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Wood, Corrugated Cardboard, Glass), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics), Packaging Type, Type (Rigid, Flexible, Semi-rigid) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insulated packaging market is estimated to be USD 11.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2025.



Insulated packaging finds applications in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, industrial, cosmetics and others due to its unique properties. The food & beverages segment led the insulated packaging market in 2019, accounting for a share of 50.0%, in terms of value



"Corrugated Cardboard is expected to be the fastest growing material in the Insulated packaging market during the forecast period."



Corrugated Cardboard is the fastest-growing material segment in the insulated packaging market. The growth is due to the rise in MTO/CTO plants in China to produce olefins through insulated packaging, as the demand for olefins is growing in the petrochemical industry. The growing demand for insulated packaging is highly attributed to its increasing demand in the automotive and construction end-use industries. These industries together accounted for about 45.4% share of the total market for insulated packaging in 2019.



"Food & Beverages industry is expected to lead the Insulated packaging market during the forecast period."



The food & beverages industry was the largest consumer of insulated packaging, in terms of value, in 2019. Insulated packaging, flexible packaging, and layered packaging are some examples of packaging that were especially devised for the food & beverages sector considering these regulations. Food & beverage packaging is the key driving force for the insulated packaging market. The development of this sector has created lucrative opportunities for packaging material manufacturers to develop specialty polymers to meet the requirements of temperature-sensitive products.



"Asia Pacific is the largest market for Insulated packaging."



APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market of insulated packaging, with China and India being the major emerging markets. The growth can be attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for insulated packaging from the food & beverages and pharmaceuticals industries. China is a major manufacturer of insulated packaging and had the highest consumption of insulated packaging. It accounted for a share of about 33.3% of the insulated packaging market, in terms of volume, in 2019.

The insulated packaging market comprises major solution providers, such as Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co. (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), Sonoco Products Company (US), and Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland), among others.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the insulated packaging market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Demand for Temperature-Sensitive Goods

Increasing Global Urban Population

Growing E-Commerce Industry

Restraints

Increasing Raw Material Costs

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

High Growth Potential in Developing Countries

Growth in Pharmaceuticals Industry

Challenges

Fluctuations in Prices of Raw Materials

