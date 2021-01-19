Workers’ Compensation and Other Leave Types, All Managed from a Single Point of Intake



IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absence management just got easier due to a new partnership between CorVel, a national provider of risk management solutions, and ReedGroup, a leading provider of absence management. The new partnership offers faster return to work and a better employee experience, within a single integrated program combining workers’ compensation and absence.

“Employees who cannot work due to illness or injury are unfamiliar with the process of managing their absence, and the intricacies of workers’ compensation, FMLA, or short-term disability management,” said Diane Blaha, CorVel’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With our new integrated disability program, these employees can now have an easier, more streamlined experience, while employers benefit from improved management of these absences and a faster return to work. Due to the pandemic, now more than ever, employers must focus on safely returning their employees to the job site. Having an integrated approach provides consistency and guidance to the entire work force.”

“This program is a result of a combination of the strengths of our two organizations: a shared history of innovation, investments in systems and a foundation of medical evidence from MDGuidelines,” said Kevin Curry, Chief Revenue Officer at ReedGroup. “Leveraging these synergies gives our clients access to the best of both worlds in an integrated, compliant program.”

The new integrated program begins with a centralized intake process, available around the clock, that determines the nature of the absence – whether it is a workers’ compensation injury, short-term disability, or an absence covered under the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) or the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This integrated approach reduces costs for the employer, ensures regulatory compliance, helps avoid the expense of a reinjury and ensures that employees return to work quickly and safely.

Advantages of an integrated model include:

Single point of intake for any absence or event

Concurrent administration of FMLA and ADA for occupational and non-occupational absences

Seamless employee experience

Integrated trend and analytics reporting

Integrated stewardship meetings

Clinical support to ensure employees return to work at the right time

For more information on the program, contact marketing@corvel.com or reedgroupmarketing@reedgroup.com.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation is a national provider of industry-leading workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. The Company applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process so their clients can intervene early and are connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk. With a robust technology platform at its core, their connected solution is delivered by a national team of associates who are committed to helping clients design and manage programs that meet their organization's performance goals.

About ReedGroup

ReedGroup, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America®, is a leading leave of absence management organization providing outsourcing, software and services to nearly half of US Fortune 100 companies. The company supports its clients by getting their employees back to work at the right time, and by helping build work-productivity balance for all. The foundation of ReedGroup’s work is MDGuidelines, our evidence-based clinical guidelines that provide disability duration estimates supported by peer-reviewed research. ReedGroup has operations in the US, Canada, and India. To learn more, follow ReedGroup on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, and subscribe to our blog.

