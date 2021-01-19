Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Towers Market by Market Type (Sales and Rental), Light Type (Metal Halide and LED), Fuel Type (Diesel, Solar/Hybrid and Direct Power), End-User (Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, and Events & Sports) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global light tower market is estimated to grow from USD 4,326 million in 2020 to USD 5,696 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7%.



The factors driving the market include growing investments in end-user industries such as oil & gas, mining, construction, and events & sports. The major players in the light tower market are Generac Holding, Wacker Neuson, Terex Corporation, Doosan Portable Power, Atlas Copco. The factors driving the market include increasing investment in oil & gas and construction infrastructure spending across global regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Rental segment is expected to dominate the light towers market.

The rental segment is expected to be the largest market, by market type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for light towers in short time/temporary projects in construction infrastructure projects, events & sports, mining, and oil & gas sectors.

Diesel segment is expected to dominate the light towers market.

The diesel segment of the market, by fuel type, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the easy and long reliability of diesel power light towers. In addition, in remote and off-grid applications where access to grid power is non-existent, diesel light towers are increasingly used. Solar/hybrid is the second-largest market in terms of demand for light towers.

North America to lead the global light towers market in terms of value.

North America is the largest light towers industry, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to rising investments in construction infrastructure development, oil & gas exploration activities, and mining sector operations in the US and Canada. The market is driven further by the presence of many global manufacturers and rental providers of light towers in the countries.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Light Tower Market

4.2 Light Tower Market, by Market Type

4.3 Light Tower Market, by Light Type

4.4 Light Tower Market, by Fuel Type

4.5 North American Light Tower Market, by End-user & Country

4.6 Light Tower Market, by Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

5.3 Road to Recovery

5.4 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

5.5 Market Dynamics

5.5.1 Drivers

5.5.1.1 Increasing Investments in End-Use Industries Including Oil & Gas and Construction

5.5.1.2 Advancements in Led Technology That Are Making the Product More Energy Efficient

5.5.1.3 Introduction of Solar and Battery-Powered Light Towers

5.5.2 Restraints

5.5.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Crude Oil Fuels

5.5.2.2 High Starting Time of Metal Halide Lights

5.5.3 Opportunities

5.5.3.1 High Potential of African Market Due to Large Proven Mineral Reserves

5.5.4 Challenges

5.5.4.1 High Installation and Rental Cost of Light Towers

5.6 Adjacent Markets



6 Light Tower Market, by Market Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sales

6.2.1 Investment by Capital-Intensive Industries in Light Towers is Likely to Drive the Light Tower Sales Market Segment

6.3 Rental

6.3.1 Need for Reduction of Capital Expenditure is Likely to Drive the Light Tower Market Segment



7 Light Tower Market, by Light Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Led Light Tower

7.2.1 Ease of Operation and Reduced Maintenance Cost Are Driving the Market for Led Light Tower

7.3 Metal Halide Light Tower

7.3.1 Increased Use of Metal Halide Lights in High-Intensity Applications is Expected to Drive the Metal Halide Segment



8 Light Tower Market, by Fuel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diesel

8.2.1 Need for Illumination in Remote Locations is Likely to Drive the Diesel-Powered Light Tower Segment

8.3 Solar/Hybrid

8.3.1 Increasing Need for Silent Operation is Expected to Drive the Solar-Powered Light Tower Segment

8.4 Direct Power

8.4.1 Availability of Cheaper Grid Power is Expected to Drive the Direct Power Light Tower Segment



9 Light Tower Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Construction

9.2.1 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Development Projects is Expected to Drive the Light Tower Market

9.3 Oil & Gas

9.3.1 Investment in Oil and Gas Exploration Activities is Likely to Drive the Light Tower Market

9.4 Mining

9.4.1 Use of Light Towers for Surface Mining Operations is Expected to Drive the Demand During the Forecast Period

9.5 Events & Sports

9.5.1 Need for Light Towers in Small Events is Expected to Drive the Light Tower Market

9.6 Others



10 Light Tower Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Manufacturers)

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic

11.2.4 Emerging

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Rental Companies)

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic

11.3.4 Emerging

11.4 Market Share, Manufacturers, 2019

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 New Product Launches

11.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.5.3 Investments & Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Generac Holding

12.2 Terex Corporation

12.3 Doosan Portable Power

12.4 Wacker Neuson

12.5 Atlas Copco

12.6 United Rentals

12.7 Yanmar

12.8 Will-Burt Company

12.9 Allmand Brothers

12.10 Coates Hire

12.11 Brandon Hire Station

12.12 P&I Generators

12.13 Lambson's Hire

12.14 Nixon Hire

12.15 Xylem

12.16 Multiquip

12.17 Quzhou Valiant Machinery Co

12.18 Wanco

12.19 Ishikawa Machine Company

12.20 Himoinsa

12.21 Mhm

12.22 JCB

12.23 the Rental Store



13 Appendix

13.1 Insights of Industry Experts

13.2 Discussion Guide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkdicp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900