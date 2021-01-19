Dublin, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oumph! - Success Case Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Oumph! Is a Swedish brand of plant-based meat alternative foods, now achieving UK success after building a strong presence in its native country and across Scandinavia. Oumph!'s range, available through major retailers, but also partnered with well-known foodservice brands, is bringing new, exciting options to the meat-free arena.
Vegetarian and vegan alternatives to meat are seeing significant opportunity for innovation. Wider consumer appreciation for vegan recipes from health and sustainability perspectives is providing a route to break out into the mainstream when offered in the form with creative, attractive, and sensorially strong dishes.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/neup61!_success?w=4!_success?w=4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: