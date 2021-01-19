NEWMARKET, Ontario, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced its participation in certain upcoming investor conferences and reported a preliminary outlook on selected unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020. All dollar ($) amounts are in U.S. dollars.



Institutional Investor Conference Participation

AirBoss is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 24th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference January 20, 2021 and the 42nd Annual Cowen & Co. Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference taking place February 9-11, 2021.

FY2020 Anticipated Results

The Company is providing preliminary unaudited 2020 results now to enable it to participate fully in these important upcoming investor conferences during what would otherwise be its routine blackout period. The Company cautions readers that the information may not be appropriate for any other purposes. For important information on risk factors, refer to “AirBoss Forward Looking Information Disclaimer” later in this news release.

Based on preliminary unaudited results, the Company anticipates reporting record 2020 revenues in the range of $498 to $503 million, with Adjusted EBITDA1 margin anticipated to be approximately 19.5% to 21.0% of revenues. Net debt as at December 31, 2020 is estimated to be approximately nil due to cash generated in 2020. This information is based on unaudited expected results and certain accounting assumptions. These views on anticipated results are based on management’s initial review of its operations and performance for the year ended 2020, do not include all results expected to be reported and are subject to the completion of the Company’s customary closing and review procedures.

“2020 was another record year for AirBoss, as the diversity of our operations enabled us to offset the negative impact of COVID-19 on the rubber industry in North America and continue generating significant cash while maintaining our dividend,” said Gren Schoch, Chairman and CEO of AirBoss. “The creation of AirBoss Defense Group at the beginning of 2020 proved timely as we leveraged the global sales expertise of the company we acquired, Critical Solutions International, and our own production capacity and expertise to satisfy skyrocketing demand for our domestically manufactured personal protective equipment, notably our proprietary powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs) and related filters and peripherals. After completing a major PAPR order for FEMA in Q3 on time and on budget, during the fourth quarter we completed our delivery of PAPRs to HHS and expect to complete delivery of remaining related peripherals over the next several months. While COVID-19 has driven the size of these important contracts, we believe it will also result over time in an expanded end-user market opportunity for our PPE from military and federal governments to municipalities, hospitals, medical personnel and first responders.”

“During the fourth quarter, we also saw a rebound in demand for our rubber products in other areas of the economy, with levels approaching 2019 in many areas, similar to the V-shaped recovery experienced by the broader rubber industry in 2020,” added Chris Bitsakakis, President and COO of AirBoss.

“The outlook for the industry in 2021 is obviously dependent on continued normalization of the economy and the impact of COVID-19 on defense, automotive, industrial and other end market budgets,” concluded Mr. Bitsakakis. “However, the outlook remains healthy over the medium term, with industry estimates for approximately 4% top line growth over the next five years2. We have outperformed the industry over the past number of years and, excluding the impact of our COVID-19-related contracts in 2020, our aim remains to continue expanding our market share while increasing our margins through a combination of product mix and operational efficiencies. We are also entering 2021 in the strongest financial position in our history, with a healthy cash balance and undrawn credit facilities providing us significant dry powder to complement our organic growth strategy with potential tuck in acquisitions.”

AirBoss expects to announce its full year 2020 audited financials in early March and will provide timing and conference call and webcast details ahead of that date.

Corporate Presentation

An updated investor presentation is available on AirBoss’ website at: https://airbossofamerica.com/investor-media-center

AirBoss of America Corp.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses supplying custom compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Defense Group manufactures and supplies a growing array of Chemical, Biological, Radioactive, Nuclear and Explosive ("CBRN-E") protective solutions and is a leading provider of personal protective equipment to governments, militaries and frontline healthcare workers both in the U.S. and internationally. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com for more information.

