The global acrylic resins market size is projected to reach USD 21.9 billion by 2025 from USD 16.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



The demand for acrylic resins in emerging economies, such as APAC, MEA, and South America, is increasing owing to the growth in the construction industry and industrial activities. The potential health and environmental issues is a major restraining factor for the market. The stringent regulations regarding coating application is a major challenge for the acrylic resins market. The demand for acrylic resins is rising, owing to the growing demand for cost-effective and sustainable coating materials. This increase in demand for environment-friendly acrylic resins and the construction of green buildings provide growth opportunities to the market.

The hybrids segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the overall acrylic resins market in 2020.

Hybrid acrylic resins are generally a mixture of two functional monomers. These resins were created to combine the desirable properties of both resins to achieve the required functioning while offsetting their shortcomings. These are mainly used in coating applications due to their higher performance properties such as ultraviolet (UV) resistance, gloss retention, and improved adhesion.

Water-based is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the overall acrylic resins market in 2020.

Water-based acrylic resins are effective as their solvent-based but also have a low environmental impact. These resins are used increasingly in the current period owing to their sustainable nature and easy formulation processes, their excellent durability, quick-drying times, and emission of low odor. Using solvent-based acrylic resins in confined spaces can be unpleasant or hazardous to the workers due to the evaporation of solvents, this drives the use of water-based resins.

In applications, the paints & coatings segment is estimated to lead the market in 2020.

Acrylics are utilized in a broad range of applications in the paints & coatings industry, right from architectural coatings to industrial coatings. Acrylic resins show good chemical, photochemical resistance, good colors, and gloss retention properties, are easy to handle, cost-efficient, and exhibit superior performance in a wide variety of applications such as roof coating, wall coating, interior, and exterior paints, and others.

Building & construction is expected to be the largest acrylic resins end-use industry in 2020.

Acrylic resins are used in manufacturing coatings, paints, adhesives, sealants, and other products that are mandatorily used in the construction sector. The growing number of residential and commercial construction in emerging economies and restoration of existing buildings in developed economies are driving consumption of acrylic resins in the building & construction industry. Acrylic resins have excellent adhesion, flexibility, and elongation, UV stability, carbonation resistance, and are environment friendly which are the major adoption factors for these resins in the sector.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing acrylic resins market during the forecast period.

The acrylic resins market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period. The building & construction market in APAC is driven by the growing construction industry, increased urbanization, industrial growth, and strong economic growth. The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global construction industry. COVID-19 led the construction industry into an unknown operating environment, globally. Government restrictions on the number of people that can gather at one particular place, severely impacted the industry. However, owing to government stimulus packages to counter the negative effects are expected to boost growth in a post-pandemic scenario.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Acrylic Resins Market

4.2 Acrylic Resins Market, by Application

4.3 Acrylic Resins Market, by End-Use Industry

4.4 Acrylic Resins Market, by Major Countries

4.5 APAC Acrylic Resins Market, by End-Use Industry and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Infrastructural and Construction Activities

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Coatings from End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Because of Volatility in Crude Oil Prices

5.2.2.2 Potential Health and Environmental Issues of Solvent-Based Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Requirement of Environmentally Sustainable Formulations

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations and Restrictions

5.3 Patent Analysis

5.3.1 Methodology

5.3.2 Document Type

5.3.3 Insight

5.3.4 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.3.5 Top Applicants

5.3.5.1 List of Patents by Kuraray Co.

5.3.5.2 List of Patents by Dainippon Ink & Chemical

5.3.5.3 List of Patents by Mitsubishi Rayon Co

5.3.5.4 List of Patents by Kaneka Corp

5.4 Trade Analysis

5.5 Regulatory & Tariff Landscape

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.8 Impact of COVID-19 on Acrylic Resins Market

5.9 Raw Material Analysis

5.10 Price Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Value Chain Analysis

5.13 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.14 Case Study Analysis

5.15 Adjacent/Related Markets



6 Acrylic Resins Market, by Chemistry

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Methacrylates

6.2.1 Properties Such as Hardness and Durability to Drive the Market

6.3 Acrylates

6.3.1 Easy Availability and Good Polymerization Properties to Boost Demand

6.4 Hybrid

6.4.1 Increased Adoption in Coating Applications to Increase Use



7 Acrylic Resins Market, by Solvency

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solvent Based

7.2.1 Solvent-Based Acrylic Resins Provide Good Appearance and High Durability

7.3 Water Based

7.3.1 Environment Friendly and Hazard Free Acrylic Resins

7.4 Others



8 Acrylic Resins Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Paints & Coatings

8.2.1 Suitability on Broad Range of Surfaces to Fuel Demand

8.2.2 Adhesives & Sealants

8.2.2.1 High Growth Trends Across End-Use Industries to Boost Consumption

8.3 Diy Coatings

8.3.1 Superior Properties Supporting Popularity of Acrylic Resins

8.4 Elastomers

8.4.1 Advancements in Component Designing to Propel Demand

8.5 Others



9 Acrylic Resins Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Building & Construction

9.2.1 Use of Acrylic-Based Systems in Internal Joints, Fixtures, Fillings, Crack Repair

9.3 Industrial

9.3.1 Economic Recovery to Drive Industrial Activities

9.4 Paper & Paperboard

9.4.1 Good Binding Properties to Increase Demand in Paper Processing

9.5 Consumer Goods

9.5.1 Better Finishing and Bonding Properties to Sustain Demand

9.6 Electrical & Electronics

9.6.1 Better Adhesion and Fast-Curing Properties to Propel Market Growth

9.7 Packaging

9.7.1 Better Gloss and Printability to Boost Demand for Acrylic Resins

9.8 Others



10 Acrylic Resins Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 APAC

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 South America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Market Share, 2019

11.4 Market Ranking

11.4.1 Basf Se

11.4.2 Arkema

11.4.3 The Dow Chemical Company

11.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

11.4.5 Sumitomo Chemical

11.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)

11.5.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.5.1.1 Star

11.5.1.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.1.3 Participant

11.5.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.5.3 Business Strategy Excellence

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SMEs)

11.6.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

11.6.1.1 Progressive Companies

11.6.1.2 Responsive Companies

11.6.1.3 Starting Blocks

11.6.2 Strength of Product Portfolio(SMEs)

11.6.3 Business Strategy Excellence (SMEs)

11.7 Key Market Developments

11.7.1 Investments & Expansions

11.7.2 New Product/Technology Launches

11.7.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.8 Winners Vs Tail Enders

11.8.1 Winners

11.8.2 Tail Enders

11.9 Revenue Analysis



12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF SE

12.2 Arkema

12.3 The Dow Chemical Company

12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

12.5 Sumitomo Chemical

12.6 Dic Corporation

12.7 DSM

12.8 Mitsui Chemicals

12.9 Nippon Shokubai Co.

12.10 Showa Denko Materials

12.11 SME Players

12.11.1 Aekyung Chemical Co. Ltd.

12.11.2 Allnex

12.11.3 Berger Paints India Ltd.

12.11.4 Fujikura Kasei Co. Ltd.

12.11.5 Geo Specialty Chemicals

12.11.6 Innotek Technology Ltd.

12.11.7 Jotun

12.11.8 Kamsons Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

12.11.9 Lubrizol

12.11.10 Momentive Performance Materials

12.11.11 Rohm

12.11.12 Solvay

12.11.13 Sun Polymers Inc.

12.11.14 Synthomer (Omnova)

12.11.15 Yip's Chemical Holdings Ltd.



13 Appendix

